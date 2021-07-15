SaaS Product Manager

Job Details

Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) is a national association of businesses that are making the energy we use secure, clean, and affordable. AEE is the only industry association in the U.S. that represents the full range of advanced energy technologies and services, both grid-scale and distributed. Advanced energy includes energy efficiency, demand response, energy storage, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, electric vehicles, and more. Engaged at the federal level and more than a dozen states around the country, AEE represents more than 100 companies in the $240 billion U.S. advanced energy industry, which employs 3.2 million U.S. workers.

AEE’s mission is transforming public policy to enable rapid growth of advanced energy businesses. We educate, engage, and advocate at the federal level, in wholesale electricity markets, and more than a dozen states for executive actions, legislation, and regulations that expand the size and value of markets for advanced energy products and services. We also offer business intelligence products and select business development opportunities to help advanced energy companies grow. Our SaaS platform, PowerSuite includes hundreds of customers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Pinegate Renewables, Oracle and Arcadia and is rapidly expanding to new market segments.

Position Description

AEE seeks a passionate, creative, self-motivated Product Manager to join our small but growing PowerSuite Team. The Product Manager is responsible for the full life cycle management including product requirements and evolution, customer success, and the development and execution of a product roadmap. Requiring a unique blend of strategic thinking and practical insights, this position will work closely with the software development, leadership, sales and marketing teams.

Responsibilities

Research and identify potential new product features and functions

Gather input from stakeholders and users and work closely with them to define requirements

Implement feedback received from market research projects

Define requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria for product functions and features

Create user documentation in coordination with both the internal team and stakeholders

Clearly communicate the status of projects on the product roadmap

Oversee implementation and release workflow and deadlines

Review success metrics and measure impact and results of new deliverables

Measure adoption, usage data, and business results from product launch

Conduct regular product review meetings with the software development team

Gather market feedback from sales, marketing and users via win/loss calls, interviews and other feedback loops

Participate in support calls or other client inquiries

Gather production feedback to prioritize the product backlog

Develop product costs targets, forecasts and pricing

Quantify the potential value and risks of new and ongoing products and features

Provide bi-weekly dashboard updates to the AEE leadership team

Qualifications

Minimum 8 years’ experience in product management role

Experience in SaaS delivery and/or service automation, and the associated toolchains

Strong business aptitude with direct experience of typical SaaS based business models

Exceptional presentation and writing skills with an emphasis on clarity and simplicity

Highly creative with the ability to innovate and originate ideas, while still being detail oriented

Understanding of UX design principles and experience working with customers as part of the design process

Excellent time management and interpersonal skills

Experience or willingness to work on a geographically dispersed team

Passion for AEE’s mission of moving the world to a secure, clean, affordable energy future

Application Instructions

Job type: Full time

Location: U.S. Remote

Start Date: On or about August 1, 2021

Please apply via this link. Applications should include a current resume and cover letter expressing interest in this position, organization, and description of relevant experience.

Advanced Energy Economy is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring or employment on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, citizenship status, age, disability, sex, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local laws, regulations or ordinances. We are committed to diversity in the workplace and promote a drug-free environment.