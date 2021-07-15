Digital Designer

Job Details

Hey, we're Together, a creative agency that helps technology companies connect with their customers. We create brands, products and websites that are seen by millions of people around the world. But enough about us, this is about you.

You're a designer thinking of joining the team. You love what you do and are constantly striving to break new ground. You love designing websites and products that are beautiful, fresh and above all else — delightful to use.

You know that great things aren't created in isolation, so you're an excellent communicator and team player. If you're ready to get stuck in, grow fast and push the bar higher for design, tech and people all over the world (seriously), Together might be the right place for you.

Something tells us...

You're a passionate creative.

You love your craft and you've honed your skill. You're not the finished article.

You're organised and already a talented designer, but always looking to learn new skills. You're looking to grow.

Just like those plants on your window. You understand how people think.

We're not talking Dr Phil, but you understand how to design experiences that people will love. You're an excellent communicator.

This doesn't mean you're an extrovert, but you like working with others, and can articulate your ideas to the team and clients. You're an ideas person.

Great things are born from great ideas. Without an idea, we're all just empty pixels. Your taste is impeccable.

Being able to design is table stakes, knowing what to design is the art. You have opinions.

And you can articulate them. You aim to delight.

You listen to our clients and create things that make their dreams come true. You know how to use a calendar.

You're organised and make sure great things happen on time, and on target. You understand development.

You don't need to know how to code, but you need to understand how developers will bring your designs to life. You add sparkle.

Motion creates moments of wonder (brownie points for knowing how to animate). You can work with design tools.

Kinda obvious right? You love tech.

There are also a few perks