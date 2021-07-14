Job Details

The Univrs partners with funded start-ups to bring forward-leaning digital products and services to market. We think of ourselves as partners in our client's success and focus on delivering value and innovation across product development, launch, and marketing cycles.

As an agency, we are the new kids in town, but that doesn’t mean we’re new to delivering results for start-ups and global Fortune 500’s alike. We’re built on a backbone of enterprise and start-up success with experience spanning two decades across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Our culture centers around design-led innovation, unapologetic creativity, insight-driven marketing and, commitment to our customer’s success.

The Opportunity

We have immediate project-based opportunities for an amazing Webflow designer/developer with razor-sharp skills and a portfolio to prove it. You'll be working with a high degree of anonymity while bringing our clients' designs to life in Webflow and extending the visual design in Adobe XD, Figma, or Sketch. The role is 70% Webflow, 20% design, and 10% collaboration and vision. This is an amazing unicorn opportunity to help our most innovative clients bring their services to market.

APPLY HERE

What You'll Be Doing:

Building complete Webflow sites based on existing and emerging site designs

Extending our client's brand language across several new site sections using Figma, Adobe XD, or Sketch

Working with highly distinctive brand assets including colorways, typography elements, mnemonics, illustrations, photography, and copy

QA'ing site builds to ensure cross-browser compatibility and excellent responsive design across all form factors

Participating in collaborative vision sessions, design jams, and prepare for client presentations

Collaborating with designers, developers, and client teams to ensure a high degree of success across all vectors





What You'll Bring To The Table:

3+ years of experience as a Web Designer

1-3 years working in Webflow

2+ years experience working in Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD

Knowledge of CSS, HTML, and JS

Ability to recreate pixel perfect experience in Webflow based on design specs

A portfolio demonstrating your ability to design modern websites that include animation and a high degree of interactivity

Solid understanding of interaction design, web design,

The ability to communicate design decisions based on user needs, industry direction, and business requirements

Unbridled passion for all things web





What Will Make You A Standout Candidate:

Understanding of UX principles

Graphic design skills

After Effects / Lottie motion design skills

Javascript skills

Total design nerd





Benefits:

Competitive salary commensurate with skills and experience Full-health benefits for candidates based in BC 14-days of paid vacation plus flexible time away Awesome people





Work Environment:

100% remote with flex hours

with flex hours Slack for all internal comms

for all internal comms Notion for easier project management

for easier project management Webflow for site builds

for site builds Figma and XD for site/app design

for site/app design G-Suite for the not so interesting stuff





How To Apply:

Please use the following link https://www.theunivrs.com/contact/designer-applications-the-univrs



