Lead Brand Designer

Job Details

The Problem We’re Solving

The best brands out there have a big problem: it’s harder than ever to find new customers. Social media platforms, Amazon, and other marketplaces ultimately give them reasons to leave. Brands across the world are realizing that they can work together to serve their shared customer’s entire lifestyle. We call this “collaborative commerce,” and we enable thousands of category-leading brands to partner together to serve you and their customers better.

The Opportunity

We’re looking for a creative problem solver to join Carro’s growing Design team. You’ll be our first brand designer at Carro and you’ll help build the brand design practice from the ground up at one of the fastest growing startups out there.

At Carro, Brand Designers are responsible for creating strategic, compelling, memorable and on-brand graphics in support of our Growth & Marketing, Sales and Product teams.

What You’ll Do

Cultivate and evolve our visual language as a reflection of the brand (illustrations, icons, colors, typography, animations, etc.)

Be an advocate for consistent and cohesive design throughout the company.

Contribute to the Carro Design System, especially in regard to visualisations and graphics for social media, advertising and other customer-facing contexts.

Collaborate with Growth & Marketing and Product Teams to establish a clear and concise voice, tone and personality in support of our core values and strategic approach.

Collaborate with the Product Team and UX/UI Designers to create and maintain a cohesive brand experience between Marketing and Product.

Continually iterate on concepts in an effort to refine and improve the brand, maintaining a relevant and memorable experience for our audience and customers.

Strong ability to prioritize work and resources across multiple projects on tight timelines.

What We’re Looking For

At least 5 years of experience (more senior candidates strongly encouraged to apply) of brand design – please include your portfolio with your application.

Experience working with direct-to-consumer brands and/or platforms brands are represented on such as major ecommerce stores or apps.

Expertise in visual design fundamentals and storytelling, especially with a customer-conversion focus.

Knowledge of best practices for social media and email marketing.

Experience working with cross-functional teams (Product Design, Marketing, etc).

Ability to explain your process and decisions to your cross-functional partners.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Compensation

Base salary range for this position is $100,000 to $160,000, based upon years of experience that is commensurate with the level of the position in addition to the location.

Equity program with significant upside potential!

Exceptional benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Additional perks to make your work from home life better, including an adjustable standing desk and super comfortable (and ergonomic) chair!

About Carro

We started with a tool for Shopify stores to discover influencers that already love their brand as customers, email subscribers and social fans. Brands can reach out to their influencers through Carro, and invite them to shop their site for free in exchange for collaboration. Brands and influencers love it, and we have tens of thousands of brands using the feature.

When Covid-19 swept the world, we took a step back and talked to our customers. We learned that brands were finding it harder and harder to attract new customers through the mainstream methods of social media posts, digital advertising, and selling platforms like Amazon. What they wanted to do instead is work with each other, but found it really difficult. We made it magically easy. Imagine an ecommerce-like experience for category-leading brands and stores to shop each other, then add each other’s products to their stores!

Since launching this new product we’ve experienced over 500% growth, fueling very successful funding. Carro is headed by multi-exit founders and is backed by some of the top investors and VCs in the world.

You’ll join a very talented team, mainly based in Southern California, now working remotely. The team hails from companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Zappos, Playstation, Blizzard, Visa, Yahoo, and Oculus.



