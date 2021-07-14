UI UX Designer
What you’ll do as our UX/UI Designer:
- You’ll work on client and internal projects doing UX/UI prototypes of full websites, webapps, and mobile apps
- You’ll perform research and analysis on existing websites, webapps, and mobile apps using a combination of tools such as analytics, heat mapping, and research
- You’ll work with our other designers, our web consultants, copywriters, and developers to implement the designs and ensure proper quality and construction
- You’ll interface directly with clients to get direct information
- You’ll work in design tools like:
o Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.
o Prototyping tools like Invision, Moqups, etc.
o Analysis tools like Google Analytics, HotJar, Moz
- We have clients in many industries so you’ll get to work on many different projects, styles, and brands.
Requirements
- Must have 3+ years of UX/UI Experience in agency, company, or high level freelance experience
- Team player who cares about their work as much as we do
- Client facing experience; Comfortable with clients
- Bachelor’s degree in related field
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to function well in a self-directed, team-oriented environment.
- Must have experience using graphic, prototyping, and analysis tools
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Candidates must have a strong portfolio which demonstrates the elements above.
About Us
Applied Imagination is a web and mobile consulting, design, and development agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. Our clients and projects span across multiple industries, purposes, and technologies. No two projects are alike, and we like that!
Our team was founded on a love of technology and the web. We’re a team of builders and problem solvers, looking for like-minded people. So, if you’re creative, driven to learn new things, and love solving problems, this is the place for you!
What Applied Imagination Offers
- Healthcare package
- Advancement opportunities
- Paid time off + paid holidays
- Employee and Community Events
- Weekly catered lunch
- Fun, casual environment