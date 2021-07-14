UI UX Designer

Job Details

What you’ll do as our UX/UI Designer:

You’ll work on client and internal projects doing UX/UI prototypes of full websites, webapps, and mobile apps

You’ll perform research and analysis on existing websites, webapps, and mobile apps using a combination of tools such as analytics, heat mapping, and research

You’ll work with our other designers, our web consultants, copywriters, and developers to implement the designs and ensure proper quality and construction

You’ll interface directly with clients to get direct information

You’ll work in design tools like:

o Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.

o Prototyping tools like Invision, Moqups, etc.

o Analysis tools like Google Analytics, HotJar, Moz

We have clients in many industries so you’ll get to work on many different projects, styles, and brands.

Requirements

Must have 3+ years of UX/UI Experience in agency, company, or high level freelance experience

Team player who cares about their work as much as we do

Client facing experience; Comfortable with clients

Bachelor’s degree in related field

Good analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to function well in a self-directed, team-oriented environment.

Must have experience using graphic, prototyping, and analysis tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Candidates must have a strong portfolio which demonstrates the elements above.

About Us

Applied Imagination is a web and mobile consulting, design, and development agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. Our clients and projects span across multiple industries, purposes, and technologies. No two projects are alike, and we like that!

Our team was founded on a love of technology and the web. We’re a team of builders and problem solvers, looking for like-minded people. So, if you’re creative, driven to learn new things, and love solving problems, this is the place for you!

What Applied Imagination Offers

Healthcare package

Advancement opportunities

Paid time off + paid holidays

Employee and Community Events

Weekly catered lunch

Fun, casual environment



