Brand Illustrator (Part-time/Freelance)

Join us in building the future of grocery!

OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery is seeking a part-time, freelance or contract illustrator to work with our marketing team to help promote the OPIE brand.

We're very flexible with deadlines, location, and work schedules.

We're seeking an illustrator who is comfortable drawing our mascot and providing a consistent design. On average, we're seeking one design per week; most are simple. For example, we would request the OPIE mascot in a patriotic illustration for the Fourth of July.

To apply please email sarah@opiestores.com


About OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery

We've built an incredibly fast and convenient solution for quick grocery trips. We provide the highest quality "weekly must-haves" from our drive-thru stations. Our obsession with customer service keeps trips under four minutes.



Job Type
Part-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 14, 2021
