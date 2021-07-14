Job Details

The ideal candidate for our Senior Creative Technologist / Front-End Developer is a mix: part creative thinker with a designer eye and empathy for the end-user, and part skilled developer with coding prowess and technical expertise. You will wear many hats leading digital projects from concept to code – focused on making beautiful, intuitive, and effective digital experiences. Projects can include campaign sites, corporate sites, mobile applications, portals and other cool shit you haven’t thought of yet. You are an evangelist for beautifully designed experiences, a champion for the end-user and an entrepreneur excited to help a growing digital team excel. You are passionate about emerging technology and thrive in a role that is equal parts team collaboration and autonomous work. We can’t wait to meet you!

ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Consult with clients and internal teams to design creative technical solutions that address client needs

Brainstorm concepts and collaborate with cross-functional creative teams

Understand and apply key concepts of digital strategy, UX/UI, wireframes and journey mapping

Develop conceptual POCs and testable prototypes on a variety of devices, screen sizes, technologies and environments

Design in code using your badass JavaScript, HTML and CSS skills to create world-class, user-centric digital products and experiences

Performing debugging procedures and code improvement, assisting with QA

Assist with estimating budget and timing for digital products

Inspire us – keep up to date on emerging technology trends and identify opportunities to use them in effective and interesting ways, acting as a thought-leader and subject-matter expert

Required Skills

5+ years experience building web sites and highly engaging digital experiences in a fast-paced, creative work environment

Expert-level knowledge in hand-coding HTML5 pages from the ground up.

Experience working with and integrating HTML5 frameworks (e.g. HTML5BP, Bootstrap, Foundation)

Expert knowledge of CSS3 and media query implementation.

Working knowledge of WordPress, ExpressionEngine, or other similar LAMP CMSs

Experience working with Subversion and/or Git

Proven experience in modern web development approaches like Mobile First and Responsive Web Design

Strong working knowledge JavaScript as well as JS libraries/frameworks like JQuery.

Strong sense of design – you may not be a master with the major graphic tools like Photoshop or Illustrator, but you have an eye for what looks and feels good

Ability to convey screen layouts through rapid prototype development

Experience with integrating common APIs such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Capable of managing time and priorities to deliver complete solutions within realistic budget and schedule requirements.



