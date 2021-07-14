Job Details

Job Description

A Senior Digital UX/UI Designer is needed to join Unify XP, an e-commerce SAAS platform. We work with a vast range of clients providing businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions strategies to target the APAC Market. You will be tasked with forming the vision and bringing it to life through your know how.

Qualifications & Skills

·2 years of working experience in developing UI for consumer facing mobile applications / business portals

·Ecommerce experience is desired

·Chinese language skills

·Up-to-date knowledge of design software with Sketch and Adobe Suites

·Team spirit, strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

·Good time-management skills

·BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field

Responsibilities

·Design user interface for Portal, POS, Shopper Frontends (Mobile, Tablet, PC, WeChat Mini Program, Conversational)

·Develop UI mockups that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

·Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

·Identify and troubleshoot UX problems

·Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

·Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

This is an ideal opportunity for someone experienced in UI design looking to grow their career working on great projects at an exciting company. Expect friendly staff and a fast-paced environment. You will be working side by side with the co-founders and development team.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000.00 – $120,000.00 per year







