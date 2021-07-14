Freelance UX Designer

Job Details

Working Time Zone - North America

We're Softway. We are based in Houston, TX and Bengaluru, IN and we’re currently looking for contractors and freelancers open to working in USA time zones.

What we do. We help change enterprises through business-to-employee (B2E) solutions that personally connect with teams. Our goal is to bring humanity back to the workplace. We do it by bringing bright people together from all walks of life and every imaginable background, letting them loose on a challenge, and empowering them to explore possibilities.

WHO WE WANT:

We’re looking for a UX Designer with experience across a wide array of user-centered design (UCD) and digital graphic design activities and deliverables to work with both our Houston and Bengaluru teams. The following items should sound like you:

Create development ready designs for mobile or web following Softway’s design system.

Capable of managing time and budget to achieve deadlines.

Balance creativity with practicality.

Clarity and consistency in building deliverables, such as logical and consistent naming of layers.

Form a working knowledge of the project’s technology to understand the challenges it presents to the end user and implementations.

Balance experimentation and getting work done.

Create any type of document you need to get your point across (i.e. process diagrams, research findings presentations, wireframes.)

Think beyond the project plan; a list of tasks is your guide but not your boundary.

Be comfortable presenting and co-creating work to cross functional teams.

Be flexible to working completely remote with US time zones primarily and India time. zones depending on the project.

Listen, really listen, to your collaborators.

Own your projects by answering as many questions as you ask.

Create with the user and developers in mind.

Be a wizard with design tools (Adobe Creative Cloud) and Figma.

Love typography, color, and grids.

Bring your passions and curiosity to work.

Understand the internal technology platforms we use every day (Google products,Miro, and Atlassian.)

WHO WE DON’T WANT:

We want to save your time and our time, so here are a few things we don’t want in a UX Designer. If any of these things sound like you at all, please do not apply. This is not the place for you.

You need all of your questions answered before you can start working. We are asked to solve very difficult problems with incomplete information.

You are looking to work on a specific subset of UX or design activities. We contract with “T-shaped” people. For example, if you LOVE building wireframes and frontend UIs and wish you could just do that, you won’t be happy here.

You are too good to work on an executive power point presentation or something not-so-creative.

You are afraid of working collaboratively or solo, our work requires a mix depending on the initiative.

You can’t handle change, multiple projects, a little chaos, sarcasm, or shade.

Have a look at our work and poke around our website. If Softway looks like a place you would like to contract with email talent@softway.com.

We will only consider applicants who include a resume and a link to a digital portfolio. If we choose to begin the interview process with you, we will have a group interview with some of the team. If you are a good fit, we’ll add you to our group of talent we work with! (We have to get to know you and you have to get to know us—it has to be the right fit for everyone.)

Please no phone calls or a long list of attachments of work samples.



