Job Details

Five Boroughs Brewing Co. is a craft brewery located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The Five Boroughs team’s mission is to brew beer for all New Yorkers and its goal is to build New York City’s quintessential brewery.

Founded in 2017, Five Boroughs makes all of its beer on-site in a 15,000 square foot facility, brewing an array of styles that are obsessively high-quality and always accessible. The space is also home to a family and pet-friendly taproom open Thursday to Sunday, where visitors can sample core and seasonal offerings and take cans to-go.

Five Boroughs Brewing Co. is an equal opportunity employer. We value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. Five Boroughs Brewing Co. encourages applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, and veteran status.

Job Description:

We are looking for a talented Marketing Coordinator, with a heavy focus on graphic design and content creation, to join our small but mighty team! The chosen candidate will design — or manage the design of — all Five Boroughs marketing materials, while also helping expand and strengthen our social media presence. This position will be based out of the office at our Sunset Park brewery.

What you’ll be doing:

A lot! This is an all-encompassing marketing role that will require you to do a little bit of everything each day. Here are a few key work areas:

Can Art - Working independently or with a freelancer, you will lead the design process for our beer cans. This may require you to design a label from start to finish or work within a preexisting design template. Illustration skills are a major plus.

- Working independently or with a freelancer, you will lead the design process for our beer cans. This may require you to design a label from start to finish or work within a preexisting design template. Illustration skills are a major plus. Point of Sale - Working with our distribution partner and our sales team, you will manage the creation of all POS materials. Think posters for bodegas, stickers for grocery store fridges, or tap handles for bars.

- Working with our distribution partner and our sales team, you will manage the creation of all POS materials. Think posters for bodegas, stickers for grocery store fridges, or tap handles for bars. Social Media and Website Assets - Working with our Communications Director, you will create eye-catching visuals for use on our website and across our social media platforms. Bonus points if you are an Instagram expert!

- Working with our Communications Director, you will create eye-catching visuals for use on our website and across our social media platforms. Bonus points if you are an Instagram expert! Social Media Management – You will co-own the social media accounts for our new hard seltzer Party Water and help manage our core Five Boroughs accounts.

– You will co-own the social media accounts for our new hard seltzer Party Water and help manage our core Five Boroughs accounts. Photography – We are in constant need of photos of our beer, hard seltzer, facility, merch, etc. From day one, you’ll be snapping lots of pictures.

– We are in constant need of photos of our beer, hard seltzer, facility, merch, etc. From day one, you’ll be snapping lots of pictures. Merchandise – We’re looking to take our merch game to the next level and you’ll be instrumental in leading the ideation and design process.

– We’re looking to take our merch game to the next level and you’ll be instrumental in leading the ideation and design process. Events – We’re excited to — finally! — host parties again. You will help create the promotional assets and day-of collateral.

Job requirements:

21+ years of age is required.

2+ years of professional graphic design experience is preferred. If you’re a recent graduate or are just starting out and your portfolio is awesome, no sweat — apply anyway!

Mastery of Adobe Creative Suite.

Social media savviness. Experience managing a brand’s page is preferred, but not necessary. We’re looking for someone with solid online instincts above all else.

Photography chops. We’re looking for someone that could use a camera or an iPhone to take Instagram-ready shots on day one.

Ability to work independently and confidently make decisions.

Organizational skills — you will be working on lots of projects simultaneously.

Collaborative spirit with a hands-on attitude and a strong work ethic.

Ability to give and receive constructive feedback.

Enthusiastic and positive spirit. We are big fans of good energy!

A demonstrated interest in craft beer – you will be immersed in it!

Bonus Skills (not required): web design/development, proficiency in Spanish or Chinese, copywriting.

Compensation and Benefits:

Compensation will be commensurate with the applicant’s previous experience.

Five Boroughs Brewing Co. prides itself on offering a robust benefits package including health, dental, vision, and commuter programs.

Visual, hearing, dexterity, and mental demand:

Ability to perform the essential functions of the job such as using a computer, communicating with colleagues, etc.

Working conditions:

The duties and responsibilities of this role are generally performed in a small office within a taproom/brewery environment.

If interested, please email your resume, a brief cover letter, and your portfolio (can be a link to a website!) in a single PDF to careers@fiveboroughs.com