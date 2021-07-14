Senior Website Designer

Job Details

We have an exciting new opportunity to join our Avada team as a Senior Designer to fulfill 40 hours per week and receive a market-competitive USD hourly rate.

ThemeFusion is a leading company in the WordPress eco-system, manufacturing the Avada Website Builder, the ultimate design, and creation suite. We are also the #1 selling author on Themeforest for 9 consecutive years. We work extremely hard to improve our product even further and to push the boundaries of the page-building experience for our more than 690,000 customers.

We are looking for someone who has a solid design background with several years of professional experience, who is well-informed about all the latest design trends, both within the WordPress eco-system and the web in general. The individual we are searching for excels in designing stunning WordPress-based websites and easy-to-use interfaces for page builders. A good understanding of how to use WordPress, themes, and page builders is important (dealing with code is not required).

As a design expert at ThemeFusion, you will be designing “demonstration” websites and create fully functional versions of them using the Avada Website Builder. No coding knowledge is required, the sites will be built only using features Avada offers, an example is here: https://avada.theme-fusion.com/retail/. You will work with our developers on different aspects of product and interface designs. Additionally, you will be creating promotional graphics for our product and miscellaneous design projects for social media, blog posts, and more.

Excellent teamwork and communication skills, as well as written English of high standard, are mandatory.

Responsibilities

Design websites and convert them to prebuilt sites for our users, using the Avada Website Builder as design tool.

Design user interfaces for the Avada Website Builder and resolve design issues that come up.

Work with our development team to design new elements for Avada, that are easy and fun to use for our customers.

Design user interfaces for our company websites for easy user interaction.

Create promotional graphics for our company and product.

Be self-reliant and consistent in keeping your work schedule.

Maintain a positive and friendly atmosphere as a humble member of our team.

Take the initiative to improve your skills continuously.

Work as part of a team to maintain efficiency.

Follow instructions from our Senior team.

Requirements

A proven track record of working as a design expert and a set of work examples to show.

Good knowledge of WordPress core and working with themes and page builders are required, knowledge of Avada is a major plus.

Desire to keep up to date with the latest design trends in the WordPress ecosystem and the web in general.

Excellent knowledge about design tools like Figma, Photoshop, and Illustrator.

Ability to combine art and technology to communicate ideas through images and the layout of websites.

Be able to communicate clearly and in detail, mostly through Skype live chats and tools like GitHub. A high standard of written English is mandatory.

Experienced in following GitHub repositories.

Be highly organized, detail-oriented, self-motivated, and able to work toward deadlines.

Reliably maintain a 40 hour per week schedule, with consistency being a key focus.

Be collaborative as a team player with the ability to follow instructions, and contribute toward internal workflows.

Be willing to grow and help others.

Put forth the effort to better our product and team.

Present ideas and suggestions that can help improve Avada, teamwork, internal workflows, and general company growth.

Work Environment