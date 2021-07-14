UX Designer
QS is a global leader in higher education services. We are the data analytics, performance insight provider and intelligence partner supporting university excellence across the world. Our student recruitment and enrolment solutions enable universities and business schools to connect with talented individuals that are seeking to further their academic progress and career development. Our portfolio of professional services includes consultancy, student mobility and academic partnerships management, and branding solutions.
We publish highly visible and influential rankings of international universities, including the QS World University Rankings® which reaches a global audience of hundreds of millions of people. QS keeps growing organically, through acquisition and by recruiting top talent across key regions.
The Role:
This is an exciting opportunity for a UX Designer to join our Digital & Events business, who are driving digital innovation across our organisation. The team is building new website experiences, new platforms, and leading innovation across the Digital and Events businesses and other new experiences. You would assist the organization in defining, researching, and testing new business opportunities.
We are looking to hire a UX Designer/Prototyper as we elevate things to the next level, ensuring UCD is at the forefront of all our exciting projects. The UX Designer should be able to understand our business requirements and any technical limitations, as well as be responsible for conceiving and conducting user research, interviews and surveys, and translating them into sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mock-ups and prototypes. The UX designer/prototyper will also be expected to design the overall functionality of the product, and in order to ensure a great user experience, iterate upon it in accordance with user-testing.
Key responsibilities include:
- Responsible for designing experiences and features in response to business and user demand
- Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions
- Take a user centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs
- Engage in team stand-ups and seek collaboration across the group
- Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mock-ups and rapid prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences
- Facilitate the product vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences for digital products
- Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mock-ups optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces
- Create clickable prototypes for the MVPs to communicate functionality and features to the business and technical teams
- Create UX interactions and user journeys, based on a strong understanding of good design principles as well as the QS brand
- Ask smart questions, take risks and champion new ideas
What do I need to bring with me?
- 5 or more years of UX design experience, ideally with prior experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
- Educated to degree level, or equivalent level of experience
- Expertise in standard UX tools such as Sketch, InVision and other similar tools. Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus
- Knowledge of prototyping tools such as Framer/Axure/JustInMind/ is an absolute must and ability to do data-driven prototyping is a plus
- Demonstrated experience with end-to-end (hybrid UX and UI) product design
- Agile methodology experience is essential
- Ability to work with Product Managers, Engineering and Marketing stakeholders to understand the detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meets their needs and vision
- Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design
- A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns
- Ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently
- A clear understanding of the importance of user-centered design and design thinking
- Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications
- Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model, to regularly deliver design solutions for approval
- Be passionate about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation. Research and showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and technologies
- Naturally, you'll have strong written and verbal communication skills, and excellent self-management skills