Job Details

QS is a global leader in higher education services. We are the data analytics, performance insight provider and intelligence partner supporting university excellence across the world. Our student recruitment and enrolment solutions enable universities and business schools to connect with talented individuals that are seeking to further their academic progress and career development. Our portfolio of professional services includes consultancy, student mobility and academic partnerships management, and branding solutions.

We publish highly visible and influential rankings of international universities, including the QS World University Rankings® which reaches a global audience of hundreds of millions of people. QS keeps growing organically, through acquisition and by recruiting top talent across key regions.

The Role:

This is an exciting opportunity for a UX Designer to join our Digital & Events business, who are driving digital innovation across our organisation. The team is building new website experiences, new platforms, and leading innovation across the Digital and Events businesses and other new experiences. You would assist the organization in defining, researching, and testing new business opportunities.

We are looking to hire a UX Designer/Prototyper as we elevate things to the next level, ensuring UCD is at the forefront of all our exciting projects. The UX Designer should be able to understand our business requirements and any technical limitations, as well as be responsible for conceiving and conducting user research, interviews and surveys, and translating them into sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mock-ups and prototypes. The UX designer/prototyper will also be expected to design the overall functionality of the product, and in order to ensure a great user experience, iterate upon it in accordance with user-testing.

Key responsibilities include:

Responsible for designing experiences and features in response to business and user demand

Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions

Take a user centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs

Engage in team stand-ups and seek collaboration across the group

Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mock-ups and rapid prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences

Facilitate the product vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences for digital products

Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mock-ups optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces

Create clickable prototypes for the MVPs to communicate functionality and features to the business and technical teams

Create UX interactions and user journeys, based on a strong understanding of good design principles as well as the QS brand

Ask smart questions, take risks and champion new ideas

What do I need to bring with me?