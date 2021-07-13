Job Details
Lead Product designer
At Propty, we're building a dead simple property management application to help managers run buildings more efficiently while keeping all residents happy. Since we launched early this year, our app is now used in more than 60 buildings in Quebec.
We're looking for a full-time product designer who can lead the design of our application from start to post-support and work directly with our CEO.
What we are looking for:
- You will be the first full-time product designer on the team
- You know how to run discovery workshops to collect ideas and enhance the user experience
- You are willing to test and validate product ideas through design and animation before executing on them
- You are creative and can contribute ideas to the product even if they're not great. Optimistic enough to keep hunting for new ones.
- You can collaborate with everyone on the team: engineers, customer-facing folks, etc—you believe inspiration can come from anywhere
- You have great attention to details
- Proven experience in all phases of the design process including user research, copywriting, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing
- You are located in North America and in the EST/CST timezones
Skills & Experience
- Expert in either UI, UX, or visual design, but skilled in more disciplines across product design
- Have 5+ years of relevant design experience at a tech, product-driven company
- Familiar with tools like or similar to Figma, Sketch
Benefits
- Equity (Stock options, RSUs)
Salary
- $90,000.00-$150,000.00 per year
Benefits:
- Stock options
Experience:
- UX Design: 5 years (required)
Work remotely:
- Yes