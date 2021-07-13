Lead Product designer

Job Details

At Propty, we're building a dead simple property management application to help managers run buildings more efficiently while keeping all residents happy. Since we launched early this year, our app is now used in more than 60 buildings in Quebec.

We're looking for a full-time product designer who can lead the design of our application from start to post-support and work directly with our CEO.

What we are looking for:

You will be the first full-time product designer on the team

You know how to run discovery workshops to collect ideas and enhance the user experience

You are willing to test and validate product ideas through design and animation before executing on them

You are creative and can contribute ideas to the product even if they're not great. Optimistic enough to keep hunting for new ones.

You can collaborate with everyone on the team: engineers, customer-facing folks, etc—you believe inspiration can come from anywhere

You have great attention to details

Proven experience in all phases of the design process including user research, copywriting, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing

You are located in North America and in the EST/CST timezones

Skills & Experience

Expert in either UI, UX, or visual design, but skilled in more disciplines across product design

Have 5+ years of relevant design experience at a tech, product-driven company

Familiar with tools like or similar to Figma, Sketch

Benefits

Equity (Stock options, RSUs)

Salary

$90,000.00-$150,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Stock options

Experience:

UX Design: 5 years (required)

Work remotely:

Yes



