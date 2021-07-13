All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Copy

Lift Ventures, a San Francisco-based startup studio whose businesses have reached over 250 million users to date, is looking for a part-time senior UX/UI product designer for our fast-growing site SuperSummary (supersummary.com). SuperSummary is a subscription-based website offering a library of professionally-written study guides and plot summaries for fiction and non-fiction titles. We're aiming to hire the designer for ~20 hours/week to start, with the potential to increase.

Sample Projects

  • Design and help optimize our conversion funnel and create a tailored experience for our different audience segments of students, teachers, and book club members
  • Develop a differentiated search experience to quickly and effectively help users find what they're looking for
  • Design an onboarding flow for new subscribers to increase engagement and retention
  • Highlight our product features, focusing on the benefits we provide our users and the ways they can get the most out of our product

Qualifications

  • 4+ years working as a product designer
  • Strong visual/creative skills
  • Experience with software/subscription companies
  • Experience working on a subscription funnel (ideally multiple distinct funnels for different user segments)
  • Experience designing landing pages and calls-to-action
  • Given SuperSummary is a text heavy site, any experience working on a content-focused product is preferred
  • Finally, the designer needs to be proficient in English
Apply for this position
SuperSummary
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Part-time
Location
U.S., Latin America
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 13, 2021
You might also like
  1. UX Design / Research Jobs
  2. Product Design Jobs
  3. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  4. Remote UX Design / Research Design Jobs
  5. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  6. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire UX Designers
  2. Hire Product Designers
  3. Hire UI & Visual Designers
  4. Hire Remote UX Designers
  5. Hire Remote Product Designers
  6. Hire Remote UI & Visual Designers
Apply for this position