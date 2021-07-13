Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Lift Ventures, a San Francisco-based startup studio whose businesses have reached over 250 million users to date, is looking for a part-time senior UX/UI product designer for our fast-growing site SuperSummary (supersummary.com). SuperSummary is a subscription-based website offering a library of professionally-written study guides and plot summaries for fiction and non-fiction titles. We're aiming to hire the designer for ~20 hours/week to start, with the potential to increase.

Sample Projects

Design and help optimize our conversion funnel and create a tailored experience for our different audience segments of students, teachers, and book club members

Develop a differentiated search experience to quickly and effectively help users find what they're looking for

Design an onboarding flow for new subscribers to increase engagement and retention

Highlight our product features, focusing on the benefits we provide our users and the ways they can get the most out of our product

Qualifications