Job Details
Senior Product Designer
Lift Ventures, a San Francisco-based startup studio whose businesses have reached over 250 million users to date, is looking for a part-time senior UX/UI product designer for our fast-growing site SuperSummary (supersummary.com). SuperSummary is a subscription-based website offering a library of professionally-written study guides and plot summaries for fiction and non-fiction titles. We're aiming to hire the designer for ~20 hours/week to start, with the potential to increase.
Sample Projects
- Design and help optimize our conversion funnel and create a tailored experience for our different audience segments of students, teachers, and book club members
- Develop a differentiated search experience to quickly and effectively help users find what they're looking for
- Design an onboarding flow for new subscribers to increase engagement and retention
- Highlight our product features, focusing on the benefits we provide our users and the ways they can get the most out of our product
Qualifications
- 4+ years working as a product designer
- Strong visual/creative skills
- Experience with software/subscription companies
- Experience working on a subscription funnel (ideally multiple distinct funnels for different user segments)
- Experience designing landing pages and calls-to-action
- Given SuperSummary is a text heavy site, any experience working on a content-focused product is preferred
- Finally, the designer needs to be proficient in English