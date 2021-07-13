Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

Senior Designer with responsibilities for graphic design, brand development & digital design.





ABOUT KMA:

With a 20-year record of success we deliver game changing services that grow client's brand image and sales. Work with us and you’ll join an experienced, full-service firm with a digital core ― a savvy team that racks up awards and gets brands noticed from smartphone screens to magazines. With a head for business and a creative soul, we take dead aim at the metrics clients value most. And we have a lot of fun getting it done.





Experienced Required & Responsibilities:

Minimum of 4 years experience working with a qualified agency or with a company as an in-house designer (5+ years of experience is preferred and the position of Creative Director may be considered for the qualified candidate). You’ll report directly to our agency Principal, our Digital Designer will report to you, and you’ll work closely with our Web Development team, as well as communicate directly with clients. Serve as Lead Graphic Designer with responsibilities including:

Brand Development – Experienced logo designer responsible for developing a consistent brand image, as well as creating and upholding brand standards and providing guidance to all executers of the brand.

Web Design – Work with web team to plan and design websites utilizing Adobe XD for wireframes and page layout.

Digital Design – Work with digital marketing team to design banner ads and assets for social media.

Vendor Management – Lead outside vendors such as copywriters, video editors and printers to provide creative direction and ensure quality.

Production Management – Lead creative team to ensure projects are delivered on-time and on-budget.





Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in graphic design required with B.F.A. preferred

4+ years' of creative design experience

Proficient with InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator

Strong typography skills

Portfolio of work experience





Specific Traits and Skills Needed:

Enthusiastic – eager to learn and develop new skills to produce best-in-class work. Assertive- seek out best practices in design and aggressively pursue them. Organized- detail-oriented with an enthusiasm for excellence. Collaborative- work among a fast-paced team with multiple projects and able to graciously accept critical feedback. Articulate- able to communicate accurately and persuasively.





Company Culture:

Positive – KMA is a Christian environment supporting each other thru a can-do attitude.

Professional – we are hired by organizations seeking marketing expertise to help them grow.

Progressive – we pursue innovation and share best practices with clients and each other.

Fun! – we like company retreats and client outings, all with the end goal of growing together personally, professionally and creatively.

COMPENSATION, BENEFITS & SCHEDULE

Location- in-person, in our Mexico Beach, FL office is preferred but we will consider remote or hybrid relationships.

401K Employee Savings & Investment Program – eligible after 250 hours worked in 90 Days.

Healthcare Plan with monthly direct contribution to the plan of employee’s choosing.

All regular full-time employees accrue vacation leave from the date of hire, for a total of 7 days (56 hours) per year for year one of employment, 10 days (80 hours) per year for years 2-5 of employment, 15 days (120 hours) for Year 6-9 of employment, and 20 days (160 hours) for years 10+ of employment.

All regular full-time employees accrue personal leave from the date of hire, for a total of 5 days (40 hours) per year.

Nine (9) paid company holidays including Christmas x2, Thanksgiving x2, New Year’s, Easter or Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Reimbursement of 57.5 cents per mile (adjusted annually to federal rate) for business miles driven in personal vehicle, such as to client appointments. Does not apply to commute to office.

Performance Appraisals are conducted at the end of month 6 and month 12, then annually after that time.

KMA Office Hours are 7a-5p, Mon-Thurs and 7a-11a, Fri Central Time (Summer hours). As salaried professionals overtime happens occasionally.

Salary is negotiable and based on experience.











