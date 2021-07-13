Job Details

Description

CoinJar is looking for a talented Junior Designer to enhance CoinJar’s visual presence. Based in our Melbourne office, you will work closely with an experienced designer who will provide support and direction to create graphics for campaigns and content. You will also have an opportunity to propose new ideas and influence the look and feel of an established brand.

As a Junior Designer you’ll be responsible for:

Creating visual assets for blog/social content.

Assisting with ad campaigns.

Collaborating on internal projects such as partnerships, presentations, and site updates.

Helping define the CoinJar visual brand identity

Refreshing and expanding our library of internal assets.

Requirements

Previous experience or education in Graphic Design, or similar field. Your portfolio should provide a clear idea of your creative abilities.

Ability to use Adobe applications (Photoshop) and Figma.

Confidence with composition, layout, and typography.

Ability to create on-brand content, and also contribute creative ideas.

Competent with providing written copy (proper punctuation and grammar).

Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively with internal teams.

Time management skills in order to meet deadlines and deliver quickly when required.

Benefits

We have a flexible hours system and you also have the option to work from home for part of the week

Fee-free trading on CoinJar



