Long Game is looking for a talented Marketing Designer to join our team. This is a high-impact opportunity for a motivated, self-starter with a passion for graphic design who resonates with our mission to help people save by making personal finance and banking fun.

Why you should work with us

Long Game partners with Banks to deliver a new gamified financial app that helps Millenials and Gen Z better manage their personal finances. We achieve this through behavioral finance techniques that drive user engagement and positive financial outcomes.

We are seeking to grow our design team with a marketing-focused graphic designer. Successful candidates for this role will be tech-forward, motivated individuals who love design. You’ll work on crafting a consistent visual identity that spans our marketing collateral, website, and video ads. You should feel comfortable working in digital spaces, implementing guidelines, and enforcing them where need be.

If this describes you, please reach out immediately via email at jobs@longgame.co!

Long Game is headquartered in San Francisco, but you can live wherever makes you the best you can be at this job. Limited to US locations only.

What you’ll do

Work closely with the Director of Design to create designs, assets, and marketing materials to support business goals

Design co-branded collateral for Long Game’s bank partners

Conceptualize, design, and execute on ads across Long Game’s marketing channels

Work with contractors on asset and video ad creation and be the visual voice for Long Game’s brand across ad and social media channels

Support product design to create assets and user flows that are cohesive to brand and meet product goals

Collaborate with design, business, & marketing teams to conceptualize + execute compelling designs across all marketing creative materials (performance marketing, social media content, email, app stores, ads, and landing pages)

Work to understand and learn more about our target audience and translate learnings into product and marketing designs

Understand our industry landscape, partners, and competitors

Produce sketches/storyboards to pitch ideas to create high-quality design proposals, and independently drive projects from concept to implementation

What you’ll bring

2-5 years of experience in visual marketing and graphic design

A good eye for aesthetics, layout, composition, and color with an appreciation towards visual consistency across the board

Experience producing and iterating under a tight timeline and multiple iteration cycles

Strong sense of discipline, ownership, and accountability to excel working in a remote environment

Systems thinking approach to create scalable design assets

Experience working with a cross-functional team

Craft and attention to detail to be able to produce digital assets, redlines/spec, and drive the production phase of the design.

Proficiency in a variety of design tools (Sketch, Adobe Creative Cloud, etc.)

Growth mindset with an eagerness to learn

Interest in software and technology startups and alignment with Long Game’s Millenial and Gen Z end-user demographic

Bonus

Proficiency with motion graphics in After Effects is a plus!

Benefits

Competitive compensation

Equity

Medical, dental, and vision benefits for employees and their dependents

Parental leave

Flexible PTO

Be part of a leading technology startup creating cool and disruptive products

Flexible work from home



