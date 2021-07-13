Job Details

Overview

We are looking for a Senior Designer / Art Director with experience in branding, digital design, and advertising. You will work within our creative team and collaborate externally with client teams and partners and internally with strategists, and project managers, and developers. Position reports to the Creative Director.

Deets

What We Need

Independent thinker while being a team player

Deep knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (working knowledge of Figma a plus)

Craft and present visual work with strong conceptual thinking and strategic rationale

Understanding of UX and proficiency in UI design

Ability to connect strategy to creative designs and ideas

Provide input into brand strategy, messaging, and concepts

The drive to raise the bar for design at FoxFuel through hard work and concepts

A thorough knowledge of print production and printing processes

Commitment to knowing and understanding our clients and their end users

Strong communication (written and verbal)

Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy and apply it to the task at hand

Ability to manage lots of projects simultaneously

What You Get

Health insurance

401K

Paid time off (15 days)

Company provided equipment (laptop, screen, software, etc.)

Annual education/personal development budget

Snaaaacks

Diversity and Inclusion

FoxFuel is an equal opportunity employer that is firmly committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. FoxFuel does not discriminate in recruitment or employment on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, orientation, nationality, age, disability, status or other non-merit factors.

Please send your resume and portfolio to michael@foxfuelcreative.com.