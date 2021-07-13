All Jobs
We are looking for a Senior Designer / Art Director with experience in branding, digital design, and advertising. You will work within our creative team and collaborate externally with client teams and partners and internally with strategists, and project managers, and developers. Position reports to the Creative Director.

 

What We Need

  • Independent thinker while being a team player
  • Deep knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (working knowledge of Figma a plus)
  • Craft and present visual work with strong conceptual thinking and strategic rationale
  • Understanding of UX and proficiency in UI design
  • Ability to connect strategy to creative designs and ideas
  • Provide input into brand strategy, messaging, and concepts
  • The drive to raise the bar for design at FoxFuel through hard work and concepts
  • A thorough knowledge of print production and printing processes
  • Commitment to knowing and understanding our clients and their end users
  • Strong communication (written and verbal)
  • Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy and apply it to the task at hand
  • Ability to manage lots of projects simultaneously

 

What You Get

  • Health insurance
  • 401K
  • Paid time off (15 days)
  • Company provided equipment (laptop, screen, software, etc.)
  • Annual education/personal development budget
  • Snaaaacks

 

Diversity and Inclusion

FoxFuel is an equal opportunity employer that is firmly committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. FoxFuel does not discriminate in recruitment or employment on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, orientation, nationality, age, disability, status or other non-merit factors.

Please send your resume and portfolio to michael@foxfuelcreative.com.

Job Type
Full-time
Location
Nashville, Tennessee
Date posted
Jul 13, 2021
