Art Director / Brand Designer

Job Details

About Greetings Island

Greetings Island is a website and mobile apps with over 5 million monthly users for invitations and greeting cards users can download, print and send online as eCards / events with RSVP.





About The Role

We are looking for a brand designer with proven skills for establishing and improving identities within B2C markets. You will be hands on planning, designing and managing other designers to elevate our online presence in order to reach an holistic memorable brand.





Responsibilities

Define, manage and elevate the brand identity & visual story, both within the product and marketing channels.

Design the brand social network presence.

Collaborate with marketing team, editors and designers to execute successful projects.

Lead the design + curation of our collection of invitation & greeting cards.

Responsible for end-to-end delivery of the creative process.

Proactively generate project to reach brand identity goals and company growth.

Hire freelancers / full time designers to build a team.

*You will be not be in charge of the website UX & design, but work along with our designers.





Qualifications

Vast industry experience in brand design for B2C companies.

Online portfolio featuring projects you led / had a prominent role in / designed.

Ability to work autonomously.

An amazing taste in art + stationary.

Understand how online marketing works.

Experience in recruiting and interviewing candidates.

Positive attitude at work - be a team player.

No fear of doing some Grunt work, which is not always 100% related to the position (like uploads. purchases etc).





Why us

Competitive salary

Small team that believes in a healthy work-life balance.

A true opportunity to make an impact among our well established user base, and among an extremely cute product that makes people happier.

