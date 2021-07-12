Job Details

About Traject

Traject delivers a suite of flexible, scalable, and innovative tools to streamline anyone’s marketing capabilities. While our team operates as one unit, our marketing tools span the most important pillars of modern marketing: Social, Reputation, SEO, Data, and Analytics. We continue to grow quickly and are always looking for new acquisitions that can bolster our position as a leading marketing technology company. Traject is worldwide, with headquarters in Bellevue and a robust remote team in 22 cities and 11 countries.





Your Impact

We are looking for a Product Designer (UX/UI) to work across both Reputation Management products of the Traject Business. You will take ownership of the strategy, build and implement UX/UI best practices, conduct user research, execute design projects, and help us push the limits of what customers expect from a modern marketing reputation management solution.

This role is user-centric and is suited for someone unafraid to work in a rapidly growing, startup-like environment. Our goal is to design clean, modern, and beautiful customer experiences that reflect the ground-breaking work we are doing. The role is one of the most highly visible at Traject and will report directly to the Head of Design.

Responsibilities

Lead and oversee the user experience of a product from conception to launch in partnership with product managers, engineers, UX researchers and content strategists

Take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and beautiful for our hundreds of thousands of users

Contribute to strategic decisions around the future direction of products

Design end-to-end flows and experiences that are simple and elegant for our supported platforms

Define, craft and evolve designs within visual systems and/or standards

Proactively solicit and provide feedback from the broader product team in order to continually raise our bar for quality

Minimum Qualifications

2+ years of experience building and shipping applications or software at the level of whole features/products that encompass an end-to-end experience across a variety of platforms

Interaction Designs skills defining how an experience should behave based on understanding people's needs, plus consideration of how this innovation will scale. Experience using prototyping skills to demonstrate how a particular flow or interaction will work

Experience conducting user interviews, documenting insights, and sharing your findings with the broader team.

Visual Design skills with proficiency in typography, desktop/mobile UI, color, layout, iconography, and aesthetic sense and how these elements impact product function

Experience developing product goals, identifying opportunities, and making decisions based on the impact to people and the company

Experience representing work to a broader product team and other leaders, clearly and succinctly articulating the goals and concepts





Preferred Qualifications

Experience showcasing your end-to-end design process across multiple projects, that include interaction and visual design artifacts, multiple iterations, and high-fidelity prototypes

Experience connecting your work with other cross-product initiatives within the company to drive collaboration

Examples of leadership in non-product dimensions that have made a team stronger and positively impacted the work environment

Proficiency in Figma, along with experience in JIRA/Confluence and GSuite

Experience in sprint planning, iteration, and designing within an agile development process





More about the role

Location: Bellevue, WA or remote

Compensation: Competitive

Other Benefits: 401k matching; competitive health care, vision, and dental coverage with no premiums for employees; equal maternity/paternity leave



