Product Designer
About Traject
Traject delivers a suite of flexible, scalable, and innovative tools to streamline anyone’s marketing capabilities. While our team operates as one unit, our marketing tools span the most important pillars of modern marketing: Social, Reputation, SEO, Data, and Analytics. We continue to grow quickly and are always looking for new acquisitions that can bolster our position as a leading marketing technology company. Traject is worldwide, with headquarters in Bellevue and a robust remote team in 22 cities and 11 countries.
Your Impact
We are looking for a Product Designer (UX/UI) to work across both Reputation Management products of the Traject Business. You will take ownership of the strategy, build and implement UX/UI best practices, conduct user research, execute design projects, and help us push the limits of what customers expect from a modern marketing reputation management solution.
This role is user-centric and is suited for someone unafraid to work in a rapidly growing, startup-like environment. Our goal is to design clean, modern, and beautiful customer experiences that reflect the ground-breaking work we are doing. The role is one of the most highly visible at Traject and will report directly to the Head of Design.
Responsibilities
- Lead and oversee the user experience of a product from conception to launch in partnership with product managers, engineers, UX researchers and content strategists
- Take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and beautiful for our hundreds of thousands of users
- Contribute to strategic decisions around the future direction of products
- Design end-to-end flows and experiences that are simple and elegant for our supported platforms
- Define, craft and evolve designs within visual systems and/or standards
- Proactively solicit and provide feedback from the broader product team in order to continually raise our bar for quality
Minimum Qualifications
- 2+ years of experience building and shipping applications or software at the level of whole features/products that encompass an end-to-end experience across a variety of platforms
- Interaction Designs skills defining how an experience should behave based on understanding people's needs, plus consideration of how this innovation will scale. Experience using prototyping skills to demonstrate how a particular flow or interaction will work
- Experience conducting user interviews, documenting insights, and sharing your findings with the broader team.
- Visual Design skills with proficiency in typography, desktop/mobile UI, color, layout, iconography, and aesthetic sense and how these elements impact product function
- Experience developing product goals, identifying opportunities, and making decisions based on the impact to people and the company
- Experience representing work to a broader product team and other leaders, clearly and succinctly articulating the goals and concepts
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience showcasing your end-to-end design process across multiple projects, that include interaction and visual design artifacts, multiple iterations, and high-fidelity prototypes
- Experience connecting your work with other cross-product initiatives within the company to drive collaboration
- Examples of leadership in non-product dimensions that have made a team stronger and positively impacted the work environment
- Proficiency in Figma, along with experience in JIRA/Confluence and GSuite
- Experience in sprint planning, iteration, and designing within an agile development process
More about the role
- Location: Bellevue, WA or remote
- Compensation: Competitive
- Other Benefits: 401k matching; competitive health care, vision, and dental coverage with no premiums for employees; equal maternity/paternity leave