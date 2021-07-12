Job Details

StoragePug is looking for a Product Designer to create awesome user experiences for StoragePug’s clients and employees. You'll join our fun tech startup here in Knoxville, TN.

StoragePug is the Shopify of self storage. We build high-converting websites to help independent self storage operators compete with national, publicly-traded competitors and provide amazing experiences for their customers.

The Product Designer primarily works with the product team to create beautiful designs and great experiences for our clients. The other side of the job involves working across teams to create designs where needed. Designing socks for trade shows and creating a slide deck for a big client’s demo are two examples.

You will be responsible for creating product and website designs as well as helping with UX research.





The Who, What, Where, and Why

Who You Are:

Driven, motivated, and a joy to work with.

A capable designer who has proven experience working on a software product.

Someone who enjoys working independently and with a talented team.

Quick to adapt to new tools and technologies.





What’s the day-to-day look like? You will:

Take conceptual ideas and turn them into useful and valuable products.

Contribute to strategic decisions around the future direction of our product.

Design end-to-end flows and experiences that are simple and elegant for our features and products.

Define, craft and evolve designs within visual systems and/or standards.

Help perform design experiments with quick prototypes.

Test and validate concepts through user testing, unmonitored testing, pools, surveys, card sorting, tree testing, etc.

Design and execute custom research to support the objectives of the Self Storage market.

Employ new and innovative research methods to help us with more ideas and insights.

Collaborate across teams: Design, Product Development, Client Success, Onboarding, Sales, and Marketing.

Communicate findings to drive actions and inspire new ideas.

Be able to analyze and synthesize quantitative metrics to make informed product and design decisions based on data.

Be able to validate and create research for qualitative feedback from our chatbots, surveys, and user testing as part of the process for making long-term decisions.

Requirements:

Impeccable attention to detail.

UX Knowledge – experience with quantitative and qualitative/user-centric research methods.

Product skills – experience building and shipping entire mobile and/or web applications.

Interaction Design skills – experience prototyping features and apps.

Visual UI Design skills – experience with design systems.

Knowledge of quantitative and qualitative/user-centered research methods.

Excellent communication skills.

Experience performing user interviews.

Experience working with Figma

Alignment with StoragePug's Core Values.

Passion for going above and beyond, always!

Ability to handle pet dander. We have an office dog!

Bonus:

Experience with the following tools:

Smartlook

Framer, Maze, or similar

Useberry, Loop 11, Userlytics, or similar

Optimal Workshop

UsabilityHub

Typeform

Coda

Otter.ai

Experience with motion apps such as Principle, After Effects, or similar.

Work at our office in Knoxville, TN.

At StoragePug, we value:

We Make it Happen. We solve problems. We do what it takes to get things done, and we have a bias for action. We fully commit to the task at hand, and we set the standard for our team.

Complacency is the Enemy of Success. We are never satisfied with good enough.

Relentlessly Dig (to Understand Why). We not only invite but expect each person on our team to dig for the best possible approach — without ego, agenda, or condescension.

We Make Positive, Lasting Impressions. As we journey together, we show up, fully committed. Our team is empowered to make decisions, act, and leave their mark.

It Makes Us Happy to Make You Happy. We care. No, seriously, our sincere and deeply held belief is that we are conduits of kindness and compassion to others, and we care about bringing joy to others.

Pug Fun Facts:

Google “self storage marketing” and StoragePug is on the first page nationwide.

We are a SaaS/tech startup in Knoxville, located in the heart of Cedar Bluff

Our clients have storage facilities all over the country, from New York to Hawaii.

We serve the self storage industry: a $38 billion dollar industry with over 55,000 facilities.

Why:

All of our products are made with love in Knoxville, TN. We are committed to your growth as an individual and as a leader in marketing. We win when you win, and we’re dedicated to helping you make the most of your experiences here at StoragePug. Your ideas will thrive here.

Come be a part of the Pug!

Where:

This position will be located at our headquarters in Knoxville, TN. You’ll work with a close-knit team of dedicated salespeople, software engineers, and co-founders. We’ve built a culture of inclusion and innovation, and we strive for the success of our people.





Cover Letter:

Not required, but it will help you stand out.

Tell us why you’d be awesome at supporting our employees and how you would make a lasting impression on our team.

Benefits:

Stand/Sit Desks

Relaxed Business Casual Dress Code

Catered Birthday Lunches

Vision and Dental Insurance

9 Paid Holidays

Free Pug Swag

Open break policy

10 PTO Days

Awesome Free Snacks

Automatic Espresso Machine

5 Sick / Mental Health Days



