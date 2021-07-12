Product Designer

Job Details

OpenSpace is on a mission to capture the built world. Powered by unmatched computer vision and machine learning, we need designers that can translate hard backend technology into simple and delightful experiences for users who have little time for mediocre products. If it’s not 10x better than how it’s done now, they will stick with the old way. It’s your job to harness our technology and turn it into magic for the customer.

In this role you will drive the design of features within our core 360° image capture and image analysis products. Our product has a proven market fit but up until this point has been built one piece at a time. You will need to be able envision how separate pieces live within a unified experience and design for scalability as we continue to build new things and enter new markets around the world.

The Team

Changing how an entire industry does something is not accomplished by individuals but by well-oiled teams and our product team aims to be the best in construction technology. Design is an integral part of the equation. Our designers go beyond pixel-pushing to help the product team ideate and define features through a deep understanding of our customer and a wide knowledge of the best digital products across all industries. OpenSpace is a young (and growing!) company, as our second designer you will help determine the culture and best practices of design for the company as a whole.

The Nuts and Bolts

No designer is equally comfortable getting their hands dirty with field research and knocking out stunning visual design. We get it. However, as part of a small team, you will be expected to be able to cover a lot of bases: user research, IA, UX, UI, prototyping, and product look and feel. In a world of T-shaped skill sets, we are looking for a deep T in UX/UI. Our designers must be equally comfortable designing for desktop and mobile but should approach problems from a mobile-first perspective. Construction industry knowledge, background in branding or visual design, and experience with designing for AR or digital 3D environments are all big pluses but not completely necessary.

Roles and Responsibilities

Define the user experience through IA, user flows, and wireframes

Design pixel-perfect B2B UI with a B2C mentality

Work closely with PM to clarify features, product requirements, roadmap, and scope

Prototype concepts and test with customers

Execute usability studies, field research, site visits, and customer 1:1s to understand the user and collect feedback about the product and design work. You get to visit customers on major construction projects!

Help maintain and extend our design language system in Figma

Produce handoff specs/assets and work directly with engineers for implementation of designs

Work closely with our c-suite, PMs, engineers, and marketing teams to define, socialize, and execute design work

Ship real things that people in the real world actually use!

Basic Qualifications

Portfolio demonstrating end-to-end product design experience of 3+ years

Excellent visual and interaction design skills

Track record of designing successful user-centric B2C and/or B2B applications

Advanced proficiency in Figma or Sketch

Systems-thinking approach with the ability to think beyond what’s on the screen

Solid written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present rationale for design decisions

Experience producing specs and working directly with engineering

Fluency in best practices for mobile and desktop design, as well as knowledge of usability principles and techniques

Experience performing user research and understanding customers

Strong time management skills and the ability to be self-directed when needed

Ability to accurately scope and deliver work on a tight schedule, doesn’t let “perfect” get in the way “done”

Preferred Qualifications

Experience designing B2B products

Construction industry knowledge or experience

Demonstrated ability to help a team navigate ambiguity, set vision and strategy for global products

Experience performing formal user research and acquiring user data (e.g., conducting usability studies, ethnographic field research)

Advanced proficiency with the Adobe suite

Proficiency with prototyping tools and services such as InVision

Experience with research tools and services such Usertesting.com and HotJar

Experience with branding or designing the visual look and feel of digital products

Experience creating and maintaining a style guide or design system

Experience designing for localization and international markets

Experience with designing for AR or 3D environments

Experience with motion design or animation

Experience with illustration

Formal, advanced education in Interaction/UX Design, HCI, Graphic Design, or User Research



