Product Designer
OpenSpace is on a mission to capture the built world. Powered by unmatched computer vision and machine learning, we need designers that can translate hard backend technology into simple and delightful experiences for users who have little time for mediocre products. If it’s not 10x better than how it’s done now, they will stick with the old way. It’s your job to harness our technology and turn it into magic for the customer.
In this role you will drive the design of features within our core 360° image capture and image analysis products. Our product has a proven market fit but up until this point has been built one piece at a time. You will need to be able envision how separate pieces live within a unified experience and design for scalability as we continue to build new things and enter new markets around the world.
The Team
Changing how an entire industry does something is not accomplished by individuals but by well-oiled teams and our product team aims to be the best in construction technology. Design is an integral part of the equation. Our designers go beyond pixel-pushing to help the product team ideate and define features through a deep understanding of our customer and a wide knowledge of the best digital products across all industries. OpenSpace is a young (and growing!) company, as our second designer you will help determine the culture and best practices of design for the company as a whole.
The Nuts and Bolts
No designer is equally comfortable getting their hands dirty with field research and knocking out stunning visual design. We get it. However, as part of a small team, you will be expected to be able to cover a lot of bases: user research, IA, UX, UI, prototyping, and product look and feel. In a world of T-shaped skill sets, we are looking for a deep T in UX/UI. Our designers must be equally comfortable designing for desktop and mobile but should approach problems from a mobile-first perspective. Construction industry knowledge, background in branding or visual design, and experience with designing for AR or digital 3D environments are all big pluses but not completely necessary.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Define the user experience through IA, user flows, and wireframes
- Design pixel-perfect B2B UI with a B2C mentality
- Work closely with PM to clarify features, product requirements, roadmap, and scope
- Prototype concepts and test with customers
- Execute usability studies, field research, site visits, and customer 1:1s to understand the user and collect feedback about the product and design work. You get to visit customers on major construction projects!
- Help maintain and extend our design language system in Figma
- Produce handoff specs/assets and work directly with engineers for implementation of designs
- Work closely with our c-suite, PMs, engineers, and marketing teams to define, socialize, and execute design work
- Ship real things that people in the real world actually use!
Basic Qualifications
- Portfolio demonstrating end-to-end product design experience of 3+ years
- Excellent visual and interaction design skills
- Track record of designing successful user-centric B2C and/or B2B applications
- Advanced proficiency in Figma or Sketch
- Systems-thinking approach with the ability to think beyond what’s on the screen
- Solid written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present rationale for design decisions
- Experience producing specs and working directly with engineering
- Fluency in best practices for mobile and desktop design, as well as knowledge of usability principles and techniques
- Experience performing user research and understanding customers
- Strong time management skills and the ability to be self-directed when needed
- Ability to accurately scope and deliver work on a tight schedule, doesn’t let “perfect” get in the way “done”
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience designing B2B products
- Construction industry knowledge or experience
- Demonstrated ability to help a team navigate ambiguity, set vision and strategy for global products
- Experience performing formal user research and acquiring user data (e.g., conducting usability studies, ethnographic field research)
- Advanced proficiency with the Adobe suite
- Proficiency with prototyping tools and services such as InVision
- Experience with research tools and services such Usertesting.com and HotJar
- Experience with branding or designing the visual look and feel of digital products
- Experience creating and maintaining a style guide or design system
- Experience designing for localization and international markets
- Experience with designing for AR or 3D environments
- Experience with motion design or animation
- Experience with illustration
- Formal, advanced education in Interaction/UX Design, HCI, Graphic Design, or User Research