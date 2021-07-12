Senior UX Designer

Job Details

As a member of the Radity Design Team, you will be working with clients, Product Managers, and Developers to deliver outstanding digital experiences. You should be a good communicator and highly analytical. We are looking for a person who pays attention to details. At Radity, details matter.

Requirements

Understand product specifications and user psychology

Create personas through user research and data

Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success

Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs

Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)

Work with UI designers to implement attractive designs

Design digital products, working on every detail from idea to UX to pixel-perfect execution.

Create design systems that are simple to understand and help us to move faster. (But don't go overboard with it. We are against premature optimization.)

Being creative doesn't mean being sloppy. We love Designers who are analytical and pay attention to detail. (Hint: Start with the Why)

Ensure that established design standards are consistently and appropriately applied

Engage with product management, engineering, and clients to understand projects, goals, and needs.

Create designs that are not only functional but can also tell great stories throughout the user lifecycle, across websites, products, presentations, and other channels.

Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers

Keep abreast of competitor products and industry trends

You may be our next Designer if

You care about the business needs, implications, and possibilities of your designs. You don't get stuck on pretty UI (the world is not flat) and can balance between craft, speed, and the bottom line

You have a minimum of 2-4 years of experience and can demonstrate your expertise with your portfolio

You consider developers as your stakeholders as well

You have a deep understanding of design methodologies

You are proficient with modern design and wireframing tools such as Figma (preferred), Miro or Adobe XD, Sketch, or similar

You can comfortably understand and speak about UX methods and design with non-UX people

You are fluent in English or German

What we offer

Market-competitive salary

Interesting projects and a lot of opportunities to learn and grow your career

A fast-growing company with opportunities to take leadership roles

A motivated and supportive team.

Paid holidays

Interested? We look forward to your application. Join us and be a part of our growth story.