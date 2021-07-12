Job Details

About UpMetrics

At UpMetrics, we believe in data driven storytelling to activate change makers around the world. We are on a mission to empower impact organizations with intuitive, powerful software and services to collect and visualize data, make informed decisions and tell compelling stories. We are a competitive, passionate and fast growing team of 30 partnering with small and large nonprofits, foundations and impact investors taking on social impact challenges around the world.

As a Product Designer at UpMetrics, you will help shape the future of our data analytics platform. We are looking for a self-motivated individual to work with the Product Manager to provide user-centered designs and collaborate with developers to see those designs come to life. The role requires experience conducting user research and designing user flows for a complex SaaS analytics platform in addition to general visual design skills.

This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to have a big impact on the look and feel of our product, while also helping our clients achieve maximum impact in their organizations.





Job Responsibilities

Work with the Product Manager to design complex user flows for a data analytics platform

Participate in the product definition process with the Product Manager and Technical Lead

Develop user experience design concepts, wireframes, mockups, prototypes, usage scenarios, task analysis, specifications, and other UX design deliverables

Ensure that the UX on the platform is both easy to use for beginner users and powerful enough for more advanced users

Develop expert-level knowledge of competitive and complementary products and bring new ideas to the team

Provide visually appealing designs that maintain brand integrity across the organization

Collaborate across teams to brainstorm solutions for client requests and market needs

Develop interactive prototypes and lead user interviews to gather feedback

Help develop and maintain a design system and style guide

Provide design reviews for work completed by developers

Ability to rapidly prototype ideas with different levels of fidelity (sketch, whiteboard, wireframes, etc.)





About You

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in design, or a related field with 5+ years of experience as a UX/UI designer or product designer

Strong portfolio of case studies showing your thought process and final solutions to complex problems

Accustomed to working with developers and can be a liaison between product and engineering teams

High degree of creativity and problem-solving

Strong conceptual and analytical skills

Proven leadership, organizational and communication skills. Ability to collaborate well with the larger team and across teams.

Proficiency in UX Design tools such as Figma, Sketch or similar tools to create user interfaces

Nice to Have Qualifications:

Experience with HTML, CSS and JavaScript





UpMetrics Values

Our company values influence everything we do, from our work inside the office to how we choose our partners:

Team First -- ​​Collaboration is key. We support each other, respect each other’s strengths, varying backgrounds and views. We value everyone’s input.

Client Focused -- ​Our work is personal. Many of us have direct experience working in the field and are deeply passionate about what we do. We take a partner approach with all our clients.

Show Integrity -- We are open, honest, ethical, and fair. We expect integrity from the team internally and the people we choose to partner with. ​​

Reflect and Improve -- We are a data company always looking to get better. We test often, iterate, and look closely at metrics to build capacity and inform decisions.

Let's Go! -- To create positive change, we never settle. In uncharted territory, we embrace challenges as opportunities, take ownership, and strive for excellence.





Compensation & Benefits

$90K-115K annual salary

Equity incentive plan

Health insurance discount for employees and family

401K plan

Unlimited time off policy

Training and development budget

Remote work equipment

Outstanding team and meaningful work

To apply to this job, please send an email with your resume to careers@upmetrics.com.