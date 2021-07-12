All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer

Copy

About UpMetrics

At UpMetrics, we believe in data driven storytelling to activate change makers around the world. We are on a mission to empower impact organizations with intuitive, powerful software and services to collect and visualize data, make informed decisions and tell compelling stories. We are a competitive, passionate and fast growing team of 30 partnering with small and large nonprofits, foundations and impact investors taking on social impact challenges around the world. 

As a Product Designer at UpMetrics, you will help shape the future of our data analytics platform. We are looking for a self-motivated individual to work with the Product Manager to provide user-centered designs and collaborate with developers to see those designs come to life. The role requires experience conducting user research and designing user flows for a complex SaaS analytics platform in addition to general visual design skills. 

This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to have a big impact on the look and feel of our product, while also helping our clients achieve maximum impact in their organizations.


Job Responsibilities

  • Work with the Product Manager to design complex user flows for a data analytics platform
  • Participate in the product definition process with the Product Manager and Technical Lead
  • Develop user experience design concepts, wireframes, mockups, prototypes, usage scenarios, task analysis, specifications, and other UX design deliverables
  • Ensure that the UX on the platform is both easy to use for beginner users and powerful enough for more advanced users
  • Develop expert-level knowledge of competitive and complementary products and bring new ideas to the team
  • Provide visually appealing designs that maintain brand integrity across the organization
  • Collaborate across teams to brainstorm solutions for client requests and market needs
  • Develop interactive prototypes and lead user interviews to gather feedback
  • Help develop and maintain a design system and style guide
  • Provide design reviews for work completed by developers
  • Ability to rapidly prototype ideas with different levels of fidelity (sketch, whiteboard, wireframes, etc.)


About You

Required Qualifications:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in design, or a related field with 5+ years of experience as a UX/UI designer or product designer
  • Strong portfolio of case studies showing your thought process and final solutions to complex problems
  • Accustomed to working with developers and can be a liaison between product and engineering teams
  • High degree of creativity and problem-solving
  • Strong conceptual and analytical skills
  • Proven leadership, organizational and communication skills. Ability to collaborate well with the larger team and across teams.
  • Proficiency in UX Design tools such as Figma, Sketch or similar tools to create user interfaces

Nice to Have Qualifications:

  • Experience with HTML, CSS and JavaScript


UpMetrics Values

Our company values influence everything we do, from our work inside the office to how we choose our partners:

  • Team First -- ​​Collaboration is key. We support each other, respect each other’s strengths, varying backgrounds and views. We value everyone’s input.
  • Client Focused -- ​Our work is personal. Many of us have direct experience working in the field and are deeply passionate about what we do. We take a partner approach with all our clients.
  • Show Integrity -- We are open, honest, ethical, and fair. We expect integrity from the team internally and the people we choose to partner with. ​​
  • Reflect and Improve -- We are a data company always looking to get better. We test often, iterate, and look closely at metrics to build capacity and inform decisions.
  • Let's Go! -- To create positive change, we never settle. In uncharted territory, we embrace challenges as opportunities, take ownership, and strive for excellence.


Compensation & Benefits

  • $90K-115K annual salary
  • Equity incentive plan
  • Health insurance discount for employees and family
  • 401K plan
  • Unlimited time off policy
  • Training and development budget
  • Remote work equipment
  • Outstanding team and meaningful work

To apply to this job, please send an email with your resume to careers@upmetrics.com.

Apply for this position
UpMetrics
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 12, 2021
You might also like
  1. UX Design / Research Jobs
  2. Product Design Jobs
  3. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  4. Remote UX Design / Research Design Jobs
  5. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  6. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire UX Designers
  2. Hire Product Designers
  3. Hire UI & Visual Designers
  4. Hire Remote UX Designers
  5. Hire Remote Product Designers
  6. Hire Remote UI & Visual Designers
Apply for this position