Product Designer
About UpMetrics
At UpMetrics, we believe in data driven storytelling to activate change makers around the world. We are on a mission to empower impact organizations with intuitive, powerful software and services to collect and visualize data, make informed decisions and tell compelling stories. We are a competitive, passionate and fast growing team of 30 partnering with small and large nonprofits, foundations and impact investors taking on social impact challenges around the world.
As a Product Designer at UpMetrics, you will help shape the future of our data analytics platform. We are looking for a self-motivated individual to work with the Product Manager to provide user-centered designs and collaborate with developers to see those designs come to life. The role requires experience conducting user research and designing user flows for a complex SaaS analytics platform in addition to general visual design skills.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to have a big impact on the look and feel of our product, while also helping our clients achieve maximum impact in their organizations.
Job Responsibilities
- Work with the Product Manager to design complex user flows for a data analytics platform
- Participate in the product definition process with the Product Manager and Technical Lead
- Develop user experience design concepts, wireframes, mockups, prototypes, usage scenarios, task analysis, specifications, and other UX design deliverables
- Ensure that the UX on the platform is both easy to use for beginner users and powerful enough for more advanced users
- Develop expert-level knowledge of competitive and complementary products and bring new ideas to the team
- Provide visually appealing designs that maintain brand integrity across the organization
- Collaborate across teams to brainstorm solutions for client requests and market needs
- Develop interactive prototypes and lead user interviews to gather feedback
- Help develop and maintain a design system and style guide
- Provide design reviews for work completed by developers
- Ability to rapidly prototype ideas with different levels of fidelity (sketch, whiteboard, wireframes, etc.)
About You
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in design, or a related field with 5+ years of experience as a UX/UI designer or product designer
- Strong portfolio of case studies showing your thought process and final solutions to complex problems
- Accustomed to working with developers and can be a liaison between product and engineering teams
- High degree of creativity and problem-solving
- Strong conceptual and analytical skills
- Proven leadership, organizational and communication skills. Ability to collaborate well with the larger team and across teams.
- Proficiency in UX Design tools such as Figma, Sketch or similar tools to create user interfaces
Nice to Have Qualifications:
- Experience with HTML, CSS and JavaScript
UpMetrics Values
Our company values influence everything we do, from our work inside the office to how we choose our partners:
- Team First -- Collaboration is key. We support each other, respect each other’s strengths, varying backgrounds and views. We value everyone’s input.
- Client Focused -- Our work is personal. Many of us have direct experience working in the field and are deeply passionate about what we do. We take a partner approach with all our clients.
- Show Integrity -- We are open, honest, ethical, and fair. We expect integrity from the team internally and the people we choose to partner with.
- Reflect and Improve -- We are a data company always looking to get better. We test often, iterate, and look closely at metrics to build capacity and inform decisions.
- Let's Go! -- To create positive change, we never settle. In uncharted territory, we embrace challenges as opportunities, take ownership, and strive for excellence.
Compensation & Benefits
- $90K-115K annual salary
- Equity incentive plan
- Health insurance discount for employees and family
- 401K plan
- Unlimited time off policy
- Training and development budget
- Remote work equipment
- Outstanding team and meaningful work
To apply to this job, please send an email with your resume to careers@upmetrics.com.