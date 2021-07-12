Job Details

Are you excited to design interfaces that control the physical world around you? Do you love the idea of crafting experiences used by millions of customers all over the world? Alarm.com is seeking a motivated Product Designer who will work across teams but especially with Product Management and Engineering to create thoughtful web and mobile user experiences that make interacting with Internet of Things (IoT) and security devices a breeze.

Very few companies innovate and develop across such a broad range of technologies as Alarm.com. This position is ideal for the candidate who seeks a small, friendly company culture where one can work closely with smart and highly productive people across a very interesting spectrum of wireless, software, and hardware/device technologies to develop outstanding consumer products.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Product Designer’s primary job responsibilities will include:

Work with business and technology teams to define requirements and drive projects through the entire product lifecycle.

Participate in the entire design process, from initial concept and wireframes to prototyping, and final production UI design.

Develop beautiful high fidelity designs.

Advocate for the customer experience and be able to articulate the reasoning for design decisions; while also being flexible and able to iterate on ideas based on feedback from stakeholders.

Participate in measuring and assessing usability of deployed applications.

Give and solicit feedback from other members of the organization in order to continually raise our bar for quality.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in related field or equivalent professional experience

Background in Human-Computer Interaction

Online portfolio showcasing real product design work

3+ years of industry experience in product or interaction design

Experience with standard industry tools like Sketch, Adobe XD and/or prototyping tools

You're a good communicator and you can easily work within teams

Ability to think at a high level about product strategy and vision, and you can demonstrate curiosity and real passion for design and crafting awesome experiences

Nice to have: You can translate your designs from pixels to code, or at least have some basic coding experience

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU?

Collaborate with outstanding people : We hire only the best. Our standards are high and our employees enjoy working alongside other high achievers.

COMPANY INFORMATION

Alarm.com is the leading cloud-based platform for smart security and the Internet of Things. More than 6 million home and business owners depend on our solutions every day to make their properties safer, smarter, and more efficient. And every day, we’re innovating new technologies in rapidly evolving spaces including AI, video analytics, facial recognition, machine learning, energy analytics, and more. Alarm.com earned the Top Workplace™ award for our employee culture and the meaningful work we do to give property owners peace of mind, help them conserve energy and water, and stay connected to loved ones. We’re seeking those who are passionate about creating change through technology and who want to make a lasting impact on the world around them.

For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

COMPANY BENEFITS

Alarm.com offers competitive pay and a generous benefits package starting on day one of employment including 100% paid medical for employees, a health savings account option with company contribution, waiver allowance, 401(k) with employer match, paid holidays, paid time off starting at 4 weeks and increasing with tenure and paid maternity/paternity leave. We offer a casual dress work environment, annual company retreat, grocery delivery and in suite bike racks and showers.

Alarm.com is an Equal Opportunity Employer

