Dear designer, we really enjoyed your visitt!

When did we meet? Funny you should ask; We were just in your office this morning. Oh, and that last time you went shopping. (By the way, thumbs up on that outfit you ended up choosing, it seems like you have an eye for those ties) and of course, we didn’t miss out on your last vacation. We still dream about that 5-star hotel at night.

Can't remember? Well - do yourself a favor, take an elevator to the top floor. Take a moment, look at the urban landscape of the city. The lights, the buildings, and the skyscrapers. How beautiful, huh? Well, you're looking at us. We are here! Everywhere. Without you noticing, our system manages over 300,000,000 Sqft, leading the prop-tech revolution in Israel and the US.

What would you say if we told you that one day all this could be yours?

Visitt is hiring and looking for you! A talented, ambitious, and experienced product designer who will enter a key position within our team, who can hands-on lead our product design efforts from start to finish: From topnotch user research that will make our user's pains intuitive to flawless accessible design. You’ll take a leading product in the local - Israel market and adapt it to our current and future customers in the US growing market. Your toolbox should be filled with user behavior analyzing tools, design tools, and badass can-do attitude.

For more details and applications: http://join.visitt.io