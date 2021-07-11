Product Designer

Job Details

At Superformula, our purpose is to enable forward-thinking brands to transform their digital products and services. Our design teams are integrated deeply into our brand partners as domain experts, collaborating with product, business, and engineering to define, design, and ship impactful products.

We encourage diversity of thought and experience. We are all designers with very different experience levels, skills, and motives. What binds us is our love for making beautiful things that drive our partners' businesses into the future.





Read more about design at Superformula!

https://blog.zeplin.io/figma-and-zeplin-superformulas-winning-design-to-development-process-c14abaae4816

https://www.float.com/blog/agency-life-iesha-smith-superformula/

Responsibilities

Being a fun, energetic and supportive member of this team.

Deeply understanding the products you work on, with an ability to share that knowledge with all of the teams you work with.

Working closely with product, engineering and business stakeholders to define direction, and follow-through to final execution.

Getting specific with product and business stakeholders to capture and document systems, requirements, constraints and challenges.

Conducting competitor and customer analysis.

Developing personas and scenarios.

Creating artifacts (wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, user stories, functional requirements, etc...) to communicate ideas, concepts, features and flows.

Analyzing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience.

Staying informed and sharing the latest on UI/UX techniques, tools, and patterns.

Having fun, and being excited and passionate every day.

Ideal Candidate

3-5 years of experience in UX, with an extensive portfolio demonstrating work in user experience, wireframing and prototyping, and user research

Demonstrated ability to successfully deliver against role responsibilities, working with minimal guidance and direction in a fast-pace environment.

Exceptional interpersonal, motivational and communication skills to build trust across teams.

Has expert working knowledge of Figma.

Has a deep knowledge of modern iOS, Android, and Web interface conventions.

Is deeply organized, with a proven track-record of turning business and technical requirements into beautiful artifacts

Has read Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines or Google’s Material Guidelines thoroughly enough to spot when something’s out of place, and when to break the mold

Likes to play with motion and inject alternative creative solutions to solve problems.

Passion for working in environments where navigating ambiguity is the norm.

Showcases your experience, storytelling and design presentation skills.

Has a passion for being a great team player and a positive influence on your teammates. No jerks allowed!

Product Designer





Product knowledge: Deeply understand the technology and features of the product area to which you are assigned.

Research: Provide human and business impact and insights for products.

Deliverables: Create deliverables for your product area (for example competitive analyses, user flows, low fidelity wireframes, high fidelity mockups, prototypes, etc.) that solve real user problems through the user experience.

Communication: Communicate the results of UX activities within your product area to the design team department, cross-functional partners within your product area, and other interested Superformula team members using clear language that simplifies complexity.

Usability: Proactively identify both small and large usability issues within your product area.

Iteration: Practice design iteration by breaking down designs to fit into a release cadence, reviewing and approving releases by developers.

Design system: Keep design components available and up to date in prototyping tools, ensuring that reusable components fit visually and functionally together.

Design reviews: Participate in design reviews, giving and receiving feedback maturely and positively.