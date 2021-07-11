Product Designer - UI/UX
We're building a B2B SaaS based Sales Analytics tool and looking for top notch UI/UX Product designer help us design our website and product offerings.
The UI/UX Designer will use a full range of user research, information architecture, interaction design and visual design to truly advocate for our customers while also partnering with product management and engineering. Our organization is ready to push this product to an unprecedented scale and this role will need to think strategically about integrating machine learning collection techniques, workflow methodologies, and the motivations and interests of diverse user groups.
You’ll focus on various areas/personas within the application. Our Product Design's overarching mission is to design the most accurate, relevant, and rich experiences.
Primary Job Responsibilities:
- Develop and refine products in support of an remote team
- Design useful, usable & desirable experiences
- Understand industry expectations and discover customer needs, behaviors & motivations
- Explore various approaches and settle on final designs which fulfill customer & business requirements
- Build consensus through low-fidelity sketches, wireframes, prototypes and high-fidelity designs
- Work closely with product managers to solidify specifications for development
- Monitor how your experiences perform and plan for how we can iterate and improve them
- Working with development team to ensure all of designs are constructed as intended
Skills and Qualifications:
- 2-4 years of user experience / UI/UX product design
- A design portfolio demonstrating depth & breadth
- Knowledge of contemporary design practices for desktop, tablet & phone
- Experience working through design projects from discovery to development
- Understand how visual and interaction design work together to create great user experiences
- Ability to prioritize and balance multiple projects
- Ability to deliver feedback to, and accept feedback from, peers, product managers & leadership
- Strong analytical skills; use qualitative and quantitative data to guide design decisions
- Ability to articulate design rationale and how we can add value to the product
- Clearly communicate with all stakeholders – both in & outside of design
- Reasonable knowledge of visual fundamentals; typography, white space, composition and color
- Humility, enthusiasm and a curious mind plus a focus on building long-term relationships