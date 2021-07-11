Product Designer - UI/UX

Job Details

We're building a B2B SaaS based Sales Analytics tool and looking for top notch UI/UX Product designer help us design our website and product offerings.





The UI/UX Designer will use a full range of user research, information architecture, interaction design and visual design to truly advocate for our customers while also partnering with product management and engineering. Our organization is ready to push this product to an unprecedented scale and this role will need to think strategically about integrating machine learning collection techniques, workflow methodologies, and the motivations and interests of diverse user groups.





You’ll focus on various areas/personas within the application. Our Product Design's overarching mission is to design the most accurate, relevant, and rich experiences.





Primary Job Responsibilities:

Develop and refine products in support of an remote team

Design useful, usable & desirable experiences

Understand industry expectations and discover customer needs, behaviors & motivations

Explore various approaches and settle on final designs which fulfill customer & business requirements

Build consensus through low-fidelity sketches, wireframes, prototypes and high-fidelity designs

Work closely with product managers to solidify specifications for development

Monitor how your experiences perform and plan for how we can iterate and improve them

Working with development team to ensure all of designs are constructed as intended





Skills and Qualifications:

2-4 years of user experience / UI/UX product design

A design portfolio demonstrating depth & breadth

Knowledge of contemporary design practices for desktop, tablet & phone

Experience working through design projects from discovery to development

Understand how visual and interaction design work together to create great user experiences

Ability to prioritize and balance multiple projects

Ability to deliver feedback to, and accept feedback from, peers, product managers & leadership

Strong analytical skills; use qualitative and quantitative data to guide design decisions

Ability to articulate design rationale and how we can add value to the product

Clearly communicate with all stakeholders – both in & outside of design

Reasonable knowledge of visual fundamentals; typography, white space, composition and color

Humility, enthusiasm and a curious mind plus a focus on building long-term relationships



