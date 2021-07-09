Senior Product Designer (Mobile)

Job Details

Why project44?

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

About the Design Team

We use design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We have a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project. Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

The Design team advocates for our customers and works alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences. You will report to the Director of Product Design and work alongside other Product Designers, as well as colleagues from Product, Engineering, and Brand teams.

This Role

You’ll join as a Senior Product Designer owning large parts of the future of project44's visibility platform. Designing new services, features, and capabilities for both our network of carriers, as well as a suite of tools for shippers. As a Senior Product Designer, you’ll be responsible for the full product design lifecycle, from owning ideation, research, and creating the product/design vision to pixel-perfect implementation.

This role in particular is focused on those with experience designing iOS and Android apps.

You should feel comfortable leading design initiatives, advocating for our users, and being the voice of design throughout the organization. We’d love to see you apply if you have a background in owning product experiences end-to-end and growing culture at your design team.

What should excite you about designing for project44:

Getting to reimagine the world of global logistics — replacing complex, legacy systems with a modern, delightful experience for every persona involved.

Impacting the ways your favorite brands and stores manage their supply chains.

A strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project.

Building for the long term by expanding our design and brand systems.

Close collaboration with product management and engineering.

A fun, upbeat, and fast-paced team to work with spread across the globe.

What gets us excited about you:

Craft

Your track record in building successful products — with a diverse portfolio to show how you contributed to those teams with examples of your product, interaction, and design work.

You consistently deliver visually gorgeous UIs and experiences that standout in your industry. Ability to think in systems

Consistent use of research / UXR methodologies to define products and guide decision-making

Flexibility to own the an entire product — from zero to one.

Design Leadership

You’ve got a number of years under your belt at a creative agency, technology company, or similar.

Ability to present your work and communicate your design process to the wider organization.

Examples of design leadership and design advocacy throughout your career.

Travel + Location

You can be based anywhere in the United States, including at our HQ in Chicago, IL. If you are based outside of Chicago, travel will be required to our office as well as for onsite research with customers.

Heads up

A link to your portfolio (and password, if necessary) or an uploaded PDF portfolio is required to apply.

About project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world’s leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.



