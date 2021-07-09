Interactive UI Designer
Job Title | Interactive UI Designer
Company Description
Curious Media is an interactive agency devoted to creating ridiculously fun experiences for children and adults alike. We produce content for what we love and what we are passionate about – gaming, technology, and education. By combining innovative technologies with our curious sense of creativity and love of gaming, we create award-winning digital experiences that draw people in and encourage them to stay and enjoy themselves.
Job Description
Curious Media is seeking an experienced Interactive UI Designer to join the team.
Responsibilities
- Create wireframes and design prototypes
- Produce custom, high-caliber, on-brand design for websites, apps, and games
- Develop themes and styles based on new and existing brands
- Collaborate with Illustrators, Animators, Developers, Producers, and Directors
- Design for responsive web and app design, accessibility, and optimal UX
- Keep up on fresh design and technologies
Required Skills
- Expert in Sketch, Photoshop, and Illustrator
- UI and UX design
- Responsive web and app design
- Strong knowledge of typography, color, and brand identity
- Photo manipulation and isolation
- Ability to adapt to multiple IP styles
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment
- Handles constructive criticism and feedback like a pro
- Passion for gaming
Bonus Skills
- Ability to sketch and create digital art
- Front-end development knowledge
Qualifications
- 2+ years previous full-time work experience in custom web and app design—required
- Design portfolio with impressive examples of web and app design—required
Relocation
At this time, we are not considering remote or freelance opportunities. All job offers will be contingent on relocation to our main office, located in Nampa, ID.
Compensation
Curious Media offers salaries based on qualifications, previous experience and industry standards.
Benefits Description
Curious Media offers a competitive benefits package, including Simple IRA with matching, full employee medical, dental and vision insurance coverage, paid holidays, PTO/Sick time, etc.
How to apply
Send your resume, and portfolio information.