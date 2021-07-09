Job Details

Job Title | Interactive UI Designer





Company Description

Curious Media is an interactive agency devoted to creating ridiculously fun experiences for children and adults alike. We produce content for what we love and what we are passionate about – gaming, technology, and education. By combining innovative technologies with our curious sense of creativity and love of gaming, we create award-winning digital experiences that draw people in and encourage them to stay and enjoy themselves.





Job Description

Curious Media is seeking an experienced Interactive UI Designer to join the team.





Responsibilities

Create wireframes and design prototypes

Produce custom, high-caliber, on-brand design for websites, apps, and games

Develop themes and styles based on new and existing brands

Collaborate with Illustrators, Animators, Developers, Producers, and Directors

Design for responsive web and app design, accessibility, and optimal UX

Keep up on fresh design and technologies





Required Skills

Expert in Sketch, Photoshop, and Illustrator

UI and UX design

Responsive web and app design

Strong knowledge of typography, color, and brand identity

Photo manipulation and isolation

Ability to adapt to multiple IP styles

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment

Handles constructive criticism and feedback like a pro

Passion for gaming





Bonus Skills

Ability to sketch and create digital art

Front-end development knowledge





Qualifications

2+ years previous full-time work experience in custom web and app design—required

Design portfolio with impressive examples of web and app design—required





Relocation

At this time, we are not considering remote or freelance opportunities. All job offers will be contingent on relocation to our main office, located in Nampa, ID.





Compensation

Curious Media offers salaries based on qualifications, previous experience and industry standards.





Benefits Description

Curious Media offers a competitive benefits package, including Simple IRA with matching, full employee medical, dental and vision insurance coverage, paid holidays, PTO/Sick time, etc.





How to apply

Send your resume, and portfolio information.