The Bennie Product Team's mission is to provide a better employee benefits experience. We want to simplify the way employees understand, access, and utilize their benefits – which is why we built the Bennie app for our customers.

As a Product Designer at Bennie, you will be working with a small team across multiple departments to define and help build our product. You will be involved in every step of the product development process from market and customer research, to user flows and high-fidelity visual design.

We are a growing startup, which means there is room for you to create a real impact on our product and work directly with Bennie leadership and customers.





Here is what your day to day will look like:

Oversee the user experience of features from conception to launch

Design across all levels of fidelity, sketches, wireframes, user flows, visual designs, and prototypes

Partner with engineering and product to design user experiences that meet user and business goals

Use qualitative and quantitative data to inform design decisions

Participate in user research initiatives and help drive user engagement

Work autonomously and collaboratively with team members. Striking a balance between taking ownership and consulting with internal stakeholders

You Should Have:

3-5 years of product design experience

Experience designing web and mobile applications in Figma

Experience in prototyping and user research. You like to gain nuggets of information that you then use to make the product that much better

Experience working at a fast-growing startup

A passion for delivering a user-centered product

Deep curiosity to learn everything about the industry within which you work

A desire to help shape the product strategy and vision. You don’t just care about hitting a short term milestone, but you also understand the long term goal and are driven to work with the team to achieve it.

B2C Product experience

Competitive Salary

Benefits




