Job Details

Position is Remote, however applicants must be located within a 60 mile radius of New York City

About Us

FIA Tech is a dynamic and growing Software-as-a-Service technology company which supports over 8,000 global finance and trading firms. Our customers depend on our solutions which connect the global futures and derivatives industry for trade processing and regulatory compliance needs.

Position Description:

We are looking for a Product Designer to join the Product team. As the 2nd member of the Design team, you will be a key player in driving both the product design direction and laying the groundwork for design operations of a growing company as the practice scales. We’re agile, so your impact will be felt immediately – you’ll ship designs to production not long after your start date. Please note that we are unable to provide visa sponsorship for this role.

We are in the process of migrating to Figma from Sketch and Invision.

Responsibilities:

· Collaborate with Product managers, Client Services, and Development teams, to ideate & develop effective, compelling, accessible user experiences across our platform in an agile environment

· Gather design requirements and visual artifacts for new features & functionality, including wireframes, UI designs, and high-fidelity interactive prototypes

· Take ownership of our growing Design System – working with the product and development teams to:

· Audit our existing applications to ensure correct usage of existing components and identify gaps

· Create and implement great looking, highly usable new components where none currently exist

· Improve existing components

· Present design concepts to internal and external stakeholders

· Understand customer & user goals, business requirements, project parameters, and be able to creatively problem solve

· Define success metrics and KPIs – then analyze performance of your designs and adjust

· Experiment with new tools and techniques and share your learning Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in order to facilitate discussions and guide the decision-making process

· The occasional fun non-UI design task, like designing a t-shirt, poster, or sprucing up a document or Powerpoint presentation

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years designing digital products, bonus if they are data heavy, enterprise SAAS applications

· You have participated in usability research and testing

· You can work independently, but know when to ask for help

· You identify problems and come to the table with possible solutions

· Experience with Agile is a plus

· Basic HTML and CSS knowledge is a plus

· Ours is a large product suite with many pieces, so you have portfolio work that demonstrates work with SOME of the following:

· UI for Data-heavy products

· Design Systems

· Data Viz / Dashboards

· UI Animation

· Micro-interactions

· Interactive Prototypes

· Usability Testing

· Accessibility

Education/Certifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related fields.

Seniority Level

Mid-Senior level

Industry

Financial Services

Employment Type

Full-time

Job Functions

Product Management

Marketing

Please feel free to apply directly by sending your resume to Chad Harris at charris@fia-tech.com



