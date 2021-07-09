Job Details

# Details

Part Time (15-20 hours per week) • Remote • 1099 Contract • Potential full time offer





# About Knack





Knack is the leading student success platform, transforming tutoring to prepare students for success in the classroom and 21st-century workplace. In partnership with some of the top colleges and universities across the country, Knack delivers affordable, impactful peer tutoring programs that ensure all students have access to the academic support needed to succeed.





How? By offering a peer tutoring platform with web and mobile applications that are equal parts functional and aesthetic, allowing students to connect for in-person and online tutoring. We partner with some of the largest colleges in the U.S., serving thousands of students, tutors, and colleges administrators every single day.





At Knack, we believe that direct peer-to-peer learning has the power to unlock every student's true potential and, by leveraging technology and collaborative partnerships, we can ensure that tutoring is accessible and equitable for all students.





Knack is fully remote, with most employees residing on the east cost (EST). We are backed by top-tier Silicon Valley investors including Jeff Vinik (Owner, Tampa Bay Lightning), Precursor Ventures, Bisk Education Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Arizona State University Enterprise Partners, TiE Tampa Bay Angel Fund, and Alex Sink (Former CFO, State of Florida).





# The role





We are seeking a part-time Visual Designer to work directly with Sales, Marketing, and Product.





# What you get





- Hourly pay with an opportunity for a future, full-time role

- Flexible, remote work schedule

- Opportunity to participate in company events and outings

- Autonomy, ownership, and the chance to grow alongside a phenomenal, passionate team





# What you get to do





- Execute top quality design work in line with our company standards across a variety of mediums, primarily for marketing and sales

- Design and collaborate on marketing and sales collateral and web pages

- Creation of accompanying illustrations

- Manage the quality of design across marketing and sales team initiatives

- Work with team members across the business to brainstorm and identify opportunities for design improvements

- Work with Product & Design to adhere to and improve Knack's visual brand

- Participate constructively in brainstorms, working sessions, and planning

- Guide our team towards better visual practices as a whole

- Potential to join Knack full time and set create an entirely new art direction for Knack!





# You may be a good fit if:





- You have deep expertise in creating world class designs

- You want your work to have a real-word impact

- You believe beauty is derived from utility, simplicity, elegance, and accessibility

- You know when to act quickly and when to reason from first principles

- You seek to uncover the root of problems and the underlying objectives of stakeholders

- You have a deep sense of empathy

- You are especially collaborative and value environments where the best ideas win, independent of from whom they arise

- You crave the challenge of learning and unlocking new capabilities for yourself

- You deeply value organizing and documenting your work





# Bonus qualities!





- Interest in a future full-time role

- Art direction

- Interest in leadership

- Interest and knowledge of the higher education or tutoring space