Position Summary: 

Associate Creative Directors at Grizzly are dynamic leaders who drive the creative vision and process across multiple teams and projects. They champion creative problem-solving, lead and contribute to creative work on cross-disciplinary projects, and elevate agency work and experience. Associate Creative Directors collaborate with clients and Grizzly team members to solve big business challenges with bold creative solutions. S/he makes strategic decisions on behalf of Grizzly’s project teams, provides key feedback to the delivery team, and works closely with clients to ensure that every deliverable meets/exceeds their needs and expectations.


The Associate Creative Director is responsible for overseeing client projects, coaching and developing creative team members, and interacting with clients and stakeholders. S/he will effectively manage a diverse team while prioritizing work and resources across engagements based on short-term and long-term needs, including timelines, budgets, and staffing.


Essential Functions:

Lead, Coach and Develop Creative Team:

  • Attract, develop and retain top creative talent.
  • Inspire and motivate the team creatively with high expectations, accountability, and support.
  • Provide clear creative direction/guidance and timely and constructive feedback to optimize creative processes and deliver excellent work on time and on budget. 
  • Deliver ongoing coaching, feedback and performance reviews—providing team members with opportunities to grow and thrive creatively.
  • Manage allocation of talent for new business pitches and ensure staffing requirements are met.
  • Commit to building a diverse, inclusive, and engaging creative culture. 


Collaborate, Motivate and Sell to Clients:

  • Promote and facilitate a culture of collaboration between the agency and clients.
  • Listen to and synthesize client feedback in a way that benefits the work.
  • Ensure creative objectives and approaches align with both agency and client goals.
  • Deliver forward-thinking solutions that meet our clients’ strategic needs.
  • Lead creative for new business and help pitch new business.
  • Develop relationships with key clients.
  • Present and sell great creative work to clients.


Advocate, Prioritize and Improve Creative Work/Process:

  • Prioritize work and resources across engagements based on short-term and long-term needs, including timelines, budgets, and availabilities change.
  • Partner with CCO on creative operations to ensure that all processes, tools, expectations, and products are in keeping with the ideals set forth for the agency and our clients.
  • Foster ongoing improvements in creative processes and methodologies.
  • Lead the development of outcome-focused work, providing solutions to client problems, in addition to great creative work.
  • Ensure that Grizzly is consistently creating brave ideas and campaigns.
  • Maintain the highest of standards for all creative and production outputs.
  • Act as a partner to fellow leadership team members, engaging in constructive critiques in service of the best ideas for our brands.
  • Create understanding, expertise, and discipline within the creative department and agency on its use.
  • Ensure representation of work in key industry competitions.


Qualifications: 

  • 7+ years experience in client-facing, creative leadership role in an agency environment.
  • 5+ years experience in growing, managing and inspiring internal teams.
  • Highly motivated, with proven skills in advertising, collateral, identity, or interactive design.
  • Strong working knowledge of fundamentals—design, copy, creative process, etc.
  • Deep understanding of how brands work, from a business perspective, with proven ability to develop concepts providing client solutions and sell creative ideas to clients.
  • Expert presentation skills that encompass clear, compelling communications to all-levels internally and externally.
  • Confident salesperson, adept at supporting and selling their ideas, both internally to the team and externally to the client via thorough education on the strategy and creative.
  • Plans and carries out job responsibilities with minimal direction.
  • Handles stressful situations and deadlines with grace under pressure.
  • Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.
  • Able to manage and prioritize multiple business initiatives in an entrepreneurial environment. 
  • Expert knowledge of all functional agency departments, capabilities and service areas.
  • Deep understanding of a wide range of industries, markets and brands, and what it takes to stand out and service them.
  • Proven ability to work cross-functionally with all agency personnel in developing plans, recommendations, and deliverables.


Work Requirements:

  • Flexibility with schedule to meet client commitments.
  • Domestic and international travel may be required.


Jul 09, 2021
