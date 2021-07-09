ACD
Position Summary:
Associate Creative Directors at Grizzly are dynamic leaders who drive the creative vision and process across multiple teams and projects. They champion creative problem-solving, lead and contribute to creative work on cross-disciplinary projects, and elevate agency work and experience. Associate Creative Directors collaborate with clients and Grizzly team members to solve big business challenges with bold creative solutions. S/he makes strategic decisions on behalf of Grizzly’s project teams, provides key feedback to the delivery team, and works closely with clients to ensure that every deliverable meets/exceeds their needs and expectations.
The Associate Creative Director is responsible for overseeing client projects, coaching and developing creative team members, and interacting with clients and stakeholders. S/he will effectively manage a diverse team while prioritizing work and resources across engagements based on short-term and long-term needs, including timelines, budgets, and staffing.
Essential Functions:
Lead, Coach and Develop Creative Team:
- Attract, develop and retain top creative talent.
- Inspire and motivate the team creatively with high expectations, accountability, and support.
- Provide clear creative direction/guidance and timely and constructive feedback to optimize creative processes and deliver excellent work on time and on budget.
- Deliver ongoing coaching, feedback and performance reviews—providing team members with opportunities to grow and thrive creatively.
- Manage allocation of talent for new business pitches and ensure staffing requirements are met.
- Commit to building a diverse, inclusive, and engaging creative culture.
Collaborate, Motivate and Sell to Clients:
- Promote and facilitate a culture of collaboration between the agency and clients.
- Listen to and synthesize client feedback in a way that benefits the work.
- Ensure creative objectives and approaches align with both agency and client goals.
- Deliver forward-thinking solutions that meet our clients’ strategic needs.
- Lead creative for new business and help pitch new business.
- Develop relationships with key clients.
- Present and sell great creative work to clients.
Advocate, Prioritize and Improve Creative Work/Process:
- Prioritize work and resources across engagements based on short-term and long-term needs, including timelines, budgets, and availabilities change.
- Partner with CCO on creative operations to ensure that all processes, tools, expectations, and products are in keeping with the ideals set forth for the agency and our clients.
- Foster ongoing improvements in creative processes and methodologies.
- Lead the development of outcome-focused work, providing solutions to client problems, in addition to great creative work.
- Ensure that Grizzly is consistently creating brave ideas and campaigns.
- Maintain the highest of standards for all creative and production outputs.
- Act as a partner to fellow leadership team members, engaging in constructive critiques in service of the best ideas for our brands.
- Create understanding, expertise, and discipline within the creative department and agency on its use.
- Ensure representation of work in key industry competitions.
Qualifications:
- 7+ years experience in client-facing, creative leadership role in an agency environment.
- 5+ years experience in growing, managing and inspiring internal teams.
- Highly motivated, with proven skills in advertising, collateral, identity, or interactive design.
- Strong working knowledge of fundamentals—design, copy, creative process, etc.
- Deep understanding of how brands work, from a business perspective, with proven ability to develop concepts providing client solutions and sell creative ideas to clients.
- Expert presentation skills that encompass clear, compelling communications to all-levels internally and externally.
- Confident salesperson, adept at supporting and selling their ideas, both internally to the team and externally to the client via thorough education on the strategy and creative.
- Plans and carries out job responsibilities with minimal direction.
- Handles stressful situations and deadlines with grace under pressure.
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.
- Able to manage and prioritize multiple business initiatives in an entrepreneurial environment.
- Expert knowledge of all functional agency departments, capabilities and service areas.
- Deep understanding of a wide range of industries, markets and brands, and what it takes to stand out and service them.
- Proven ability to work cross-functionally with all agency personnel in developing plans, recommendations, and deliverables.
Work Requirements:
- Flexibility with schedule to meet client commitments.
- Domestic and international travel may be required.