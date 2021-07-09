Job Details

Position Summary:

Associate Creative Directors at Grizzly are dynamic leaders who drive the creative vision and process across multiple teams and projects. They champion creative problem-solving, lead and contribute to creative work on cross-disciplinary projects, and elevate agency work and experience. Associate Creative Directors collaborate with clients and Grizzly team members to solve big business challenges with bold creative solutions. S/he makes strategic decisions on behalf of Grizzly’s project teams, provides key feedback to the delivery team, and works closely with clients to ensure that every deliverable meets/exceeds their needs and expectations.





The Associate Creative Director is responsible for overseeing client projects, coaching and developing creative team members, and interacting with clients and stakeholders. S/he will effectively manage a diverse team while prioritizing work and resources across engagements based on short-term and long-term needs, including timelines, budgets, and staffing.





Essential Functions:

Lead, Coach and Develop Creative Team:

Attract, develop and retain top creative talent.

Inspire and motivate the team creatively with high expectations, accountability, and support.

Provide clear creative direction/guidance and timely and constructive feedback to optimize creative processes and deliver excellent work on time and on budget.

Deliver ongoing coaching, feedback and performance reviews—providing team members with opportunities to grow and thrive creatively.

Manage allocation of talent for new business pitches and ensure staffing requirements are met.

Commit to building a diverse, inclusive, and engaging creative culture.





Collaborate, Motivate and Sell to Clients:

Promote and facilitate a culture of collaboration between the agency and clients.

Listen to and synthesize client feedback in a way that benefits the work.

Ensure creative objectives and approaches align with both agency and client goals.

Deliver forward-thinking solutions that meet our clients’ strategic needs.

Lead creative for new business and help pitch new business.

Develop relationships with key clients.

Present and sell great creative work to clients.





Advocate, Prioritize and Improve Creative Work/Process:

Prioritize work and resources across engagements based on short-term and long-term needs, including timelines, budgets, and availabilities change.

Partner with CCO on creative operations to ensure that all processes, tools, expectations, and products are in keeping with the ideals set forth for the agency and our clients.

Foster ongoing improvements in creative processes and methodologies.

Lead the development of outcome-focused work, providing solutions to client problems, in addition to great creative work.

Ensure that Grizzly is consistently creating brave ideas and campaigns.

Maintain the highest of standards for all creative and production outputs.

Act as a partner to fellow leadership team members, engaging in constructive critiques in service of the best ideas for our brands.

Create understanding, expertise, and discipline within the creative department and agency on its use.

Ensure representation of work in key industry competitions.





Qualifications:

7+ years experience in client-facing, creative leadership role in an agency environment.

5+ years experience in growing, managing and inspiring internal teams.

Highly motivated, with proven skills in advertising, collateral, identity, or interactive design.

Strong working knowledge of fundamentals—design, copy, creative process, etc.

Deep understanding of how brands work, from a business perspective, with proven ability to develop concepts providing client solutions and sell creative ideas to clients.

Expert presentation skills that encompass clear, compelling communications to all-levels internally and externally.

Confident salesperson, adept at supporting and selling their ideas, both internally to the team and externally to the client via thorough education on the strategy and creative.

Plans and carries out job responsibilities with minimal direction.

Handles stressful situations and deadlines with grace under pressure.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

Able to manage and prioritize multiple business initiatives in an entrepreneurial environment.

Expert knowledge of all functional agency departments, capabilities and service areas.

Deep understanding of a wide range of industries, markets and brands, and what it takes to stand out and service them.

Proven ability to work cross-functionally with all agency personnel in developing plans, recommendations, and deliverables.





Work Requirements:

Flexibility with schedule to meet client commitments.

Domestic and international travel may be required.



