The Senior Designer at Grizzly is responsible for championing creative problem-solving, spearheading the end-to-end design process, and elevating the work of the design team. The Senior Designer leads clients and Grizzly team members in creating beautiful and effective identity, packaging, collateral, web, and campaign designs. S/he makes strategic decisions on behalf of Grizzly’s project teams, provides key feedback to the design team, and works closely with the client and client-side stakeholders to ensure that every design deliverable achieves the strategic, relevant, people-centric, exceptional, and detail-oriented end result needed to meet and exceed defined business outcomes.

Essential Functions:

Champion Creative Excellence

Lead efforts to uncover and distill core business requirements, and use that insight to lead internal creative and strategic problem-solving independently and in a group setting.

Clearly articulate your own ideas and concepts to team members and clients.

Maximize the impact of the Grizzly team’s creative solutions by proactively soliciting and providing thoughtful, candid constructive feedback.

Proactively identify opportunities for process improvement, and actively support efforts to increase productivity and strengthen the design process at Grizzly.

Provide guidance to all Grizzly team members in development of general strategy, methodologies and operations.

Mentor and coach design team members by providing new perspectives, developing each individual’s strengths and upskilling the team’s ability.

Contribute to Grizzly thought leadership.

Actively promote and reinforce cross-functional collaboration by seeking insight from non-design team members and contributors.





Conceptualize and Produce Design Solutions

Lead and provide oversight over design tasks on projects you’re involved in, from start to finish, and deliver consistently exceptional work on time and within budget.

Maintain flexibility and fluidity in your approach to creative problem solving while maintaining a targeted focus on achieving the goals of the project.

Demonstrate ability to quickly learn from and leverage user research and client feedback to maximize effectiveness of all project types.

Champion the direct connection between brand and business outcomes through visual storytelling, and help reinforce the importance of that evolution to the client and the Grizzly team.

Learn and leverage new tools, techniques, and methodologies to achieve bold, unique visual experiences across all mediums.

Contribute to accurate project plan creation and execute re-designs and new-concept design projects from start to finish.

Prioritize work on multiple projects while staying organized, meticulous, and motivated.





Always be Learning

Stay well ahead of the current design styles, and maintain keen awareness of new trends and technologies impacting your and your teammates’ projects.

Maintain expertise in all relevant design technologies (including but not limited to Photoshop, Sketch, Illustrator, InDesign, and Edge Suite) and actively seek out new tools that enable Grizzly to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation.

Contribute to Grizzly’s growth by supporting projects, initiatives, and fellow teammates.

Take initiative in learning and growing as a designer and as a team member.

Qualifications:

5-7 years of visual design experience working with B2B and B2C organizations.

3-6 years working at an agency.

Experience leading and managing teams.

Expert with industry-standard design tools (Photoshop, Indesign, Illustrator, and Sketch).

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Proven experience building brand systems (identity and/or web).

Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent presentation skills that encompass clear, compelling communications.

Proven ability to work cross-functionally with all agency personnel in developing plans, recommendations, and deliverables.

Well developed layout and typography skills (with knowledge of visual hierarchies).

Strong conceptual and brainstorming skills.

Strong digital design skills.

Excellent listening skills, with the ability to understand the needs of the client and the intended audience.

Work Requirements:

San Diego, Austin, and/or Remote

Flexibility with schedule to meet client commitments.

Domestic and international travel may be required.



