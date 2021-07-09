Job Details

EquipmentShare is Hiring a Senior Product Designer.

EquipmentShare is searching for a skilled designer to plan, build and execute impeccable UX and UI design for our team. Our Senior Product Designer will work with engineering teams that are specifically responsible for building the Work apps (including Work Orders, Inspections, Jobs, and other tools that help our users get work done more safely and efficiently).

About EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare is dedicated to creating a connected jobsite for the modern contractor. We deliver user-friendly technology solutions that help contractors maximize their equipment uptime, reduce risk exposure and increase productivity. EquipmentShare’s product offerings include an improved equipment rental experience, fleet tracking and asset management software, hardware security solutions and predictive service and maintenance applications.

EquipmentShare is the fastest-growing, independently owned construction equipment rental company in the country. We serve dozens of markets across the U.S. and are on track to create a national footprint in every major market in the country by the end of 2023. Our branch locations are equipped with a broad range of construction equipment, ranging from 150-foot telescopic booms to 120,000-lb. track excavators.

EquipmentShare’s rapid growth goes beyond meeting a demand for equipment rentals in booming new markets. Instead, our mission begins with our rental product, and it’s a testimony to our ability to improve industry standards and better serve the customer. Our expansion and customer retention is a validation of strong contractor demand for the smart jobsite technology we’ve built into our rental fleet. And it’s just the beginning of our journey to establishing a global presence.

Your Opportunity to Grow With Us

The EquipmentShare team is a close-knit group of professionals who all share an interest in providing a service and product that improve our customer’s experience. Above all, we care about building something people want, and the only way to do that is by assembling a skilled, passionate and talented team.

The engineering teams that our Senior Product Designer will work with are fully remote and highly autonomous. However, our UX/UI Designer should be able to occasionally work from our Columbia, MO and/or Kansas City, MO, offices.

Our UX/UI Designer loves a challenge and wants the opportunity to grow with a fast-paced company. Industry competitors often have layers of tenured management that create barriers to career advancement. The opportunity for career growth is unparalleled at EquipmentShare, where you’ll find no shortage of challenging yet fulfilling work, chances to build new skills and supportive teammates who will push you to achieve your best.

Serve as the UX/UI Designer for web and mobile Work apps

Work directly with clients and product owners to solve customers’ problems through design

Plan, strategize and ultimately build a positive interaction between the user and our apps through great design decisions

Ensure the overall software experience is painless, seamless and easy-to-navigate for customers who use our product all day to do their job

Quality check design implementations before they ship

Discuss new features with teams and actively participate in discussions to find solutions to user problems

Champion design projects through various product launches, and be able to take a simple sketch to a full fledged, pixel-perfect mockup

Embed yourself in product teams and gather feedback to improve product design and function

Collaborate with the larger product design group to maintain consistent design throughout our suite of apps while contributing to our design system

Advocate for consistent brand design and an overall outstanding and pleasant user experience

About You

Our mission to change an entire industry is not easily achieved, so we only hire people who are inspired by the goal and up for the challenge. In turn, our employees have every opportunity to grow with us, achieve personal and professional success and enjoy making a tangible difference in an industry that’s long been resistant to change.

Several years of experience in successfully leading a design team, building out design systems and standardizing the look and feel of a product

Both mobile and web app design experience is necessary.

Experience with user research methods (both quantitative and qualitative methods)

Thorough understanding of accessibility patterns and recommendations

Knowledge of CSS/HTML (We don't expect you to be writing CSS, but a good understanding of native browser capabilities is important)

Strong information architecture skills

Expert in user-centered design methods and strategies

A history of shipping people-first products that had tangible, real-life effects on the consumer. We’re looking for a designer with experience in creating actual products — not just conceptualizing them.

Naturally great communication skills. We’re a remote team, so communication is key, and we trust you to clearly communicate your strategic goals and ideas to the rest of us.

Portfolio demonstrating process, skills, and qualifications. Applicants who do not present a portfolio are unlikely to be considered.

Why We’re a Better Place to Work

Competitive salary

Health insurance and medical coverage benefits

401(k)

Generous paid time off

Volunteering and local charity initiatives that help you nurture and grow the communities you call home through EquipmentCare

Opportunities for career and professional development with conferences, events, seminars, continued education

Since our founding in 2015, we’ve had explosive growth—and we’re not stopping anytime soon. Ready to invest in our mission, invest in yourself and discover a better place to work? Then we’d love to meet you. Apply today.

EquipmentShare is an EOE M/F/D/V