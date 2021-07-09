Job Details

Lucyd Media offers creative advertising to companies in the CBD/Cannabis space that maintain a socially conscious mission. We are looking for a creative advertising designer to design still and motion social media ads for our DTC clients.

As an advertising designer, you will work with our Creative, Advertising, and Accounts teams to create modern, effective, and cutting edge designs which will be used in social media advertising.

Responsibilities

Study design briefs, brand guidelines, and determine requirements

Conceptualize visuals based on requirements

Prepare rough drafts and present ideas

Develop illustrations and motion graphics to be used in advertisements

Work with copywriters and creative director to produce final design

Maintain a consistent volume of designs for the Advertising team to use across various channels





Requirements

Proven graphic and motion design experience

A strong portfolio of DTC illustrations and other graphics

A keen eye for aesthetics and details for today’s brands and consumers

Excellent communication skills





We'd Love to Hear From You

We're a fully-remote fast-growing advertising agency working with many of the top CBD brands. We'd love to hear from you and see if we're a fit.





Position Type

This position will start out as a part-time contract role (10-20 hours / month) with the opportunity to develop into a full-time role. It will be very helpful if you work between EST or PST hours to have availability to collaborate.