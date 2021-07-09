Founding Designer

Job Details

We are Leap, the social learning community for people 55+. We are building a platform to power classes and conversations in small groups, over audio and video.

In short: Join the founding team. Set the design direction for product and brand. Let us know where your strengths are and where you want to learn more. Full time, distributed team. Great comp and benefits. A fantastic culture centered around an impactful mission with a high sense of ownership, agency, and solidarity.

Apply by sending your resume or Linkedin or anything you are proud of to caroline@leap.so

🤗 We are Leap

We believe meaningful experiences start in groups of people meeting in small, synchronous settings around shared interests. We are building a social experiences platform for people 55+, a wildly underserved group that is craving better online experiences.

We are building a social experiences platform for people 55+, a wildly underserved group that is craving better online experiences. We are inspired by human connection, and are optimists that believe better technology can enable more connection, learning, and fun.

and are optimists that believe better technology can enable more connection, learning, and fun. We have done this before: Caroline was CEO of Toca Boca (25M monthly actives), and Vishal was CTO of Screenhero (acq by Slack) . We are bringing all of these lessons into building Leap.

Caroline was CEO of Toca Boca (25M monthly actives), and Vishal was CTO of Screenhero (acq by Slack) We are bringing all of these lessons into building Leap. We are backed by investors that have supported some of the biggest consumer companies, including Spotify, Klarna, Coursera and Lunchclub.

More on Leap: Join the founding team

🕶 About you

You have built consumer facing products from early to later stage across Web, iOS and Android.

You thrive on user feedback and usage: you work close to the users and are curiously working with usage data to create user centric design.

You welcome new ideas. You are a strong collaborator across teams to ensure that we deliver an engaging, easy to use, end-user designed product.

You are a product designer but have worked on brand design and like to think and design holistically how brand and product interlinks. You work in a structured and planned way and can work without PMs.

You're looking to join a small, early-stage team that cares about one another, cares about users, and cares about building world-class products.

You want a fast-paced, loosely-structured work environment that challenges you and that you learn from, but that is also made sustainable through balance and a recognition of a life outside the company.

You enjoy a high sense of ownership and agency.

🚀 What you'll do

You will set and create the design across the Leap platform Web app, iOS, Android, website and the brand. This is an opportunity to set direction from day 1.

You will create design from prototype level to end product.

You work across product and brand design but you are a product designer at heart.

You will build and lead the product design team and its culture.

You will help build millions of new meaningful connections across the world.

🦄 Our Stance

We are actively anti-racist and support all genders. We love the difference of thought and difference of love. We care about you and want to make Leap a place for all.

We want to build a special environment. Dare to stand out and be your special self and we are positive that we will find each other.

🦋 Our Offer

Competitive seed series salary.

Stock options in Leap.

Full time with good matched benefits.

