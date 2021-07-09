Job Details

Who we are

📱 Yubo is a safe space for young people to socialize and make connections while streaming and chatting online through an app.

🔒The platform boasts an innovative suite of safety tools that guarantee all its users' security, moderation, and privacy.

Faced with a new generation of hyperconnected digital natives who are lonely and overwhelmed, Yubo helps Gen Z engage with the world and learn about themselves. Inspired by the best of offline interactions and the possibilities of digital life, Yubo's vision is to fix online social interactions for the next generation. Unlike traditional social networks, Yubo prioritizes people over content, real-time interactions over likes, and real connections over followers.

🌍Created by three friends/engineers who are passionate about consumer apps and thanks to a team of 60 people in 3 different offices (Paris, Londres, Jacksonville), Yubo now has 50 million users across 40 countries and attracts approximately 2 million new users every day.

Since its launch in 2015, the app's users have:

✔️made more than 2 billion real connections/friendships on the platform.

✔️ sent more than 10 billion chat messages.

✔️ streamed live almost 30 million times.

What we are looking for

Yubo is looking for an innovative Graphic Designer to work with our Marketing team. The ideal candidate for this position is incredibly creative, detail-oriented, highly motivated, has great communication skills and a positive attitude. We are looking for a dynamic individual with a passion for winning who values ​​collaboration and knows how to attract the Gen Z!

The master keywords for this role: Fun, pop, bold, out of the box, vivid, geek, modern

Your challenges as Graphic Designer

Mastering the ability to turn any branded content into a volume of app content (ASO) and social gold (screenshots, feature graphic, banners, gifs, imagery for social media etc.)

Collaborating with our product and marketing team (Acquisition, Brand & App Store Optimization) to create concept ideas for our app stores and social media pages.

Conceptualize and execute the creative design strategy behind ad campaigns

Designing assets for our influencer and brand campaigns

Honing your design, editing and writing skills using standard industry software and social platforms

Wrangling, rolling on rapid-fire requests and seriously tight timelines while keeping a chill, proactive attitude

Sharing your passion and skills and learning craft from others

Candidate needs to be up to date with current trends including memes, news & Tiktok

What we can offer you

Our culture

✨Yubo is a tribe of diverse backgrounds and expertise (tech, marketing & communication, safety, support functions…) that share common values ​​like a results-based culture, total transparency, a strong team spirit, the drive to continue learning, and courage to face challenges head-on.

Our policy about diversity & inclusion

🏳️‍🌈 We're serious about diversity and inclusion at Yubo. People of color, gay, lesbian, transgender, non-binary people, parents, and people with disabilities are all welcome on our team. We hold regular workshops to foster a culture of empathy and compassion for minority issues. We are proud that diversity and inclusion are crucial assets to our team.

Working at Yubo means

🗽 Flexibility and autonomy : the chance to work remotely when you want and where you want and with the material and tools of your choice

🔥 Trust and empowerment : We've only just begun this adventure, and there are plenty of projects to work on. So it's up to you to shape your role according to your skills and career path with the support of your manager.

🥰 Care and well-being : We care a lot about our people with a lot of benefits such as… Health insurance 100% reimbursed, lunch vouchers 60% reimbursed, sick leave 100% covered, parental leave for both parents, brand new offices in the Paris, London, and Jacksonville, Pass Navigo (metro / bus) 100% covered, transport cost reimbursement for people who bike to work, and a kitchen stocked with free snacks and drinks.

🥳 Togetherness and fun : 1 monthly team-building to celebrate, 1 incredible trip per year to relax and disconnect, quarterly team-buildings per team to rediscover each other and reconnect, Switch games after lunch, and, of course, kind and friendly teammates

🎉We are certified HappyIndex® / AtWork StartUp 2021, Tech AtWork® 2021, and Hybrid Worplace® 2021 🍾

Preferred experience

Highly creative!

Illustration Experience

Experience using design software such as InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch

Experience in consumer apps

Strong typography skills

HTML5 (Banner) Experience is a real plus

Motion Design Experience is a plus

Fluent in English (French is a plus)

Recruitment process