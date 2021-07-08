All Jobs
UX/UI Web Designer

UX/UI Web Designer - Mid Level (3 - 8 years experience)

This is a superb opportunity to work in a dynamic, virtual team environment, and help build a ground-breaking product, as well as owning the design and development of our marketing website.

About the Opportunity:

We are looking for a web designer to develop XD prototypes and turn them into pixel perfect responsive HTML and CSS web app UIs. The right candidate will have a solid portfolio that showcases top notch CSS and responsive web development skills.

Must Have:

  • Stellar design skills, a strong passion for spotting design trends, a keen eye for graphic design composition and a strong sense of typography
  • Demonstrable mastery of CSS
  • Confident command of responsive web design using Bootstrap, CSS grid and Flexbox
  • High proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite specifically: Illustrator, Photoshop and XD
  • Comfortable writing HTML markup and debugging front end code using Chrome’s WebDev tools
  • Professional level written and verbal communication skills

Nice to Have:

  • Working knowledge of SCSS architecture and code maintainability principles
  • Some knowledge of HTML5 as it relates to its support for Canvas & SVG vector graphics
  • Experience with adding custom CSS to existing Wordpress theme
  • A four year graphic design college degree is preferred but commensurate work experience is also acceptable.
  • Really Nice to Have
  • SVG creation and animation familiarity
  • Any JavaScript / React knowledge

Our Tech Stack:

Since we support a wide range of CRMs our tech stack spans from .NET to React. While you will not be required to be familiar with any of these technologies - you will work closely with the developers in charge of each app. For version control we use Atlassian BitBucket.



Benefits:

  • Fully remote position
  • Top of the line laptop machine with the OS of your choosing and admin rights
  • Monthly reimbursements for internet connection costs
  • 4 weeks of paid time off
  • Medical, Dental, Vision insurance
  • 401k
Language I/O
