Job Details

UX/UI Web Designer - Mid Level (3 - 8 years experience)

This is a superb opportunity to work in a dynamic, virtual team environment, and help build a ground-breaking product, as well as owning the design and development of our marketing website.

About the Opportunity:

We are looking for a web designer to develop XD prototypes and turn them into pixel perfect responsive HTML and CSS web app UIs. The right candidate will have a solid portfolio that showcases top notch CSS and responsive web development skills.

Must Have:

Stellar design skills, a strong passion for spotting design trends, a keen eye for graphic design composition and a strong sense of typography

Demonstrable mastery of CSS

Confident command of responsive web design using Bootstrap, CSS grid and Flexbox

High proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite specifically: Illustrator, Photoshop and XD

Comfortable writing HTML markup and debugging front end code using Chrome’s WebDev tools

Professional level written and verbal communication skills

Nice to Have:

Working knowledge of SCSS architecture and code maintainability principles

Some knowledge of HTML5 as it relates to its support for Canvas & SVG vector graphics

Experience with adding custom CSS to existing Wordpress theme

A four year graphic design college degree is preferred but commensurate work experience is also acceptable.

Really Nice to Have

SVG creation and animation familiarity

Any JavaScript / React knowledge

Our Tech Stack:

Since we support a wide range of CRMs our tech stack spans from .NET to React. While you will not be required to be familiar with any of these technologies - you will work closely with the developers in charge of each app. For version control we use Atlassian BitBucket.









Benefits: