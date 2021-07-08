UX/UI Web Designer
UX/UI Web Designer - Mid Level (3 - 8 years experience)
This is a superb opportunity to work in a dynamic, virtual team environment, and help build a ground-breaking product, as well as owning the design and development of our marketing website.
About the Opportunity:
We are looking for a web designer to develop XD prototypes and turn them into pixel perfect responsive HTML and CSS web app UIs. The right candidate will have a solid portfolio that showcases top notch CSS and responsive web development skills.
Must Have:
- Stellar design skills, a strong passion for spotting design trends, a keen eye for graphic design composition and a strong sense of typography
- Demonstrable mastery of CSS
- Confident command of responsive web design using Bootstrap, CSS grid and Flexbox
- High proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite specifically: Illustrator, Photoshop and XD
- Comfortable writing HTML markup and debugging front end code using Chrome’s WebDev tools
- Professional level written and verbal communication skills
Nice to Have:
- Working knowledge of SCSS architecture and code maintainability principles
- Some knowledge of HTML5 as it relates to its support for Canvas & SVG vector graphics
- Experience with adding custom CSS to existing Wordpress theme
- A four year graphic design college degree is preferred but commensurate work experience is also acceptable.
- Really Nice to Have
- SVG creation and animation familiarity
- Any JavaScript / React knowledge
Our Tech Stack:
Since we support a wide range of CRMs our tech stack spans from .NET to React. While you will not be required to be familiar with any of these technologies - you will work closely with the developers in charge of each app. For version control we use Atlassian BitBucket.
Benefits:
- Fully remote position
- Top of the line laptop machine with the OS of your choosing and admin rights
- Monthly reimbursements for internet connection costs
- 4 weeks of paid time off
- Medical, Dental, Vision insurance
- 401k