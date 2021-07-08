Senior Designer
About PoolTogether
PoolTogether Inc. helped start one of the largest and most loved protocols in decentralized finance. Built on Ethereum, the PoolTogether protocol brings the concept of no loss prize savings to the blockchain. Empowering thousands of depositors to save money and win millions of dollars in no loss savings prizes. While the protocol is fully decentralized PoolTogether Inc. continues to develop software and user experiences built on top of the blockchain.
What We Need:
We’re looking for a senior product designer to lead UI, product, and user research. The opportunities we have at PoolTogether are enormous and you will help by implementing a user driven approach to improving all aspects of design. The Product Designer we’re looking for is expected to have at least five years designing software products in a production environment, and have an interest in Cryptocurrencies / Ethereum.
Your Qualifications
You will make a fantastic candidate if you:
- Enjoy working on a small team of highly competent and self directed individuals
- Are able to consistently ship product and iterate towards ideals
- Provide and receive constructive criticism from fellow coworkers to increase quality of PoolTogether brand and apps
- Embrace remote work culture and build strong relationships with the PoolTogether team by maintaining a high level of communication
- Enjoy a holistic view of building apps which use motion design and visual design theory
- Share a strong portfolio of previous product design work showcasing production chops
- Have the ability to bring design projects from concept to completion
- Have proficiency with Figma, or the willingness to learn Figma and it’s power as a collaborative design tool
- Good knowledge of image editing software (ie. Adobe Photoshop) as well as video editing software (ie. Adobe AfterEffect, Adobe Premier, Final Cut Pro) is a big plus
- Excellent command of the English language
Your Contribution
What you’ll do:
- Bring product ideas to life with design. The process is varied depending on the features and rising necessities.
- Create user flows, wireframe and prototype of the product
- Plan and design user surveys, interview customers, conduct user testing and look for novel ways to gain user insights
- Use your understanding of product analytics to inform design decisions
- Create additional design work as needed (slide decks, social media, marketing campaigns, etc.)
To Apply
Send your resume and portfolio to jobs@pooltogether.us. Include a brief paragraph explaining your interest in the position.