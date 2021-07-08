Senior Designer

Job Details

About PoolTogether

PoolTogether Inc. helped start one of the largest and most loved protocols in decentralized finance. Built on Ethereum, the PoolTogether protocol brings the concept of no loss prize savings to the blockchain. Empowering thousands of depositors to save money and win millions of dollars in no loss savings prizes. While the protocol is fully decentralized PoolTogether Inc. continues to develop software and user experiences built on top of the blockchain.

What We Need:

We’re looking for a senior product designer to lead UI, product, and user research. The opportunities we have at PoolTogether are enormous and you will help by implementing a user driven approach to improving all aspects of design. The Product Designer we’re looking for is expected to have at least five years designing software products in a production environment, and have an interest in Cryptocurrencies / Ethereum.

Your Qualifications

You will make a fantastic candidate if you:

Enjoy working on a small team of highly competent and self directed individuals

Are able to consistently ship product and iterate towards ideals

Provide and receive constructive criticism from fellow coworkers to increase quality of PoolTogether brand and apps

Embrace remote work culture and build strong relationships with the PoolTogether team by maintaining a high level of communication

Enjoy a holistic view of building apps which use motion design and visual design theory

Share a strong portfolio of previous product design work showcasing production chops

Have the ability to bring design projects from concept to completion

Have proficiency with Figma, or the willingness to learn Figma and it’s power as a collaborative design tool

Good knowledge of image editing software (ie. Adobe Photoshop) as well as video editing software (ie. Adobe AfterEffect, Adobe Premier, Final Cut Pro) is a big plus

Excellent command of the English language

Your Contribution

What you’ll do:

Bring product ideas to life with design. The process is varied depending on the features and rising necessities.

Create user flows, wireframe and prototype of the product

Plan and design user surveys, interview customers, conduct user testing and look for novel ways to gain user insights

Use your understanding of product analytics to inform design decisions

Create additional design work as needed (slide decks, social media, marketing campaigns, etc.)

To Apply

Send your resume and portfolio to jobs@pooltogether.us. Include a brief paragraph explaining your interest in the position.