Job Details

At Desmos, we’re on a mission to help every student learn math and love learning math. Our free tools and activities are used by tens of millions of students and teachers around the world. We recently launched a middle school curriculum that blends both paper and digital tasks to support social classrooms, invite mathematical creativity, and provoke wonder.

Two features are central to our digital lessons: 1) animated, interpretive feedback on a student’s mathematical ideas and 2) intuitive, delightful interactions designed to encourage creativity, exploration, and observation. These animations and interactions often look like they were authored in an animation editor, but they were actually created using a combination of custom artwork from our visual design team and mathematical expressions built by our interaction developers in our very own graphing calculator.

We’re seeking a second visual designer / illustrator to join our curriculum team in building new delightful, engaging math lessons, as well as revising and strengthening what we’ve already built. You’ll also join us in the work of learning about systemic inequity in education, and identifying and attending to the needs of marginalized and excluded communities in order to build engaging and effective lessons that support all students.

Please include a link to your design portfolio with your application.