Sr. UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Who is Taco Bell?

Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. From breakfast to late night, Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable tacos and burritos, among other craveable choices, and is the first QSR restaurant to offer American Vegetarian Association (AVA)-certified menu items. Taco Bell and its more than 350 franchise organizations proudly serve over 50 million customers each week through nearly 7,500 restaurants across the nation, as well as through its app, web and delivery ordering services.

Overseas, Taco Bell has over 300 restaurants, with plans to add 2,000 more restaurants internationally within the next decade. The brand encourages its fans to “Live Mas” and connects with them through sports, gaming and new music via its Feed The Beat® music program. Taco Bell also provides education opportunities and serves the community through its nonprofit organization, the Taco Bell® Foundation™, and connects fans with their passions through programs such as the Live Mas Scholarship program. In 2016, Taco Bell was named as one of Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World.

About the Job:

Taco Bell is excited to offer a highly qualified candidate with a tremendous opportunity to help shape our consumer digital experiences and drive innovation. We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Sr. UI/UX designer with a strong understanding of building brand and online shopping across multiple platforms (desktop, tablet and mobile).

Equally important to the job role and responsibilities is making sure all qualified candidates are a good fit to the amazing Live Mas! culture that is Taco Bell! At Taco Bell, we embrace breakthrough thinking and innovative ideas that continue to differentiate us from our competitors. We have a maniacal focus on our customers, never follow, and always celebrate the accomplishments of our people. If you are that diamond in the rough, we would love to meet with you.

The Day-to-Day:

Partner with department leads to identify customer and business optimization opportunities, translating high-level concepts into customer-centric experiences that reduce ordering friction, build brand affinity and grow digital sales

Closely collaborate with key internal and inter-agency stakeholders throughout the design and development process (creative agencies, internal design and development, product managers, marketing, etc.)

Conceptualize and craft artifacts to effectively communicate UX solutions (flows, wireframes, prototypes, interaction animations)

Develop interactive prototypes to communicate interface functionality across teams

Visualize and design user interface look and feel (overall visual design, screens layouts, transitions, interaction animations)

Routinely seek diverse thought partnership and engage in ideations to gather feedback and inform rapid iteration throughout design process

Lead the creation of detailed design documentation to clearly communicate optimal experience functionality to development partners

Provide design support to developers & QA to ensure proper feature implementation

Establish and maintain design pattern libraries and style guides in parallel to projects to drive continuity for internal team and consistent branded digital experiences for customers

Is This You?

5+ years of professional experience in digital visual design and/or user experience

A strong portfolio demonstrating user-centered design solutions for both UX and UI across mobile & desktop devices (in-restaurant kiosks and/or tablets is a bonus)

Proven design range across UX, visual design (with some interaction animation/motion graphics)

Expert visual design skills with excellent understanding of layout design, typography, color theory, composition, and iconography

Ability to rapidly create highly polished, pixel perfect visual design mockups

Proficiency in a variety of digital design applications including Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite (XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects), Principle, Zeplin etc.

Comprehensive knowledge of iOS, Android & web specific design patterns and best practices with proven experience designing and shipping mobile products

Excellent problem solving and analytics skills with a proven ability to understand and apply customer data to design solutions

Demonstrated ability to effectively scope and estimate design tasks, manage multiple projects in parallel and exceed quality standards in a fast-paced, agile environment

Proactive self-starter who thrives in both independent and collaborative work environments, demonstrating strong communication, presentation and overall interpersonal abilities

Operates with a positive attitude and growth mindset, unafraid to challenge the status quo or receive constructive coaching and feedback

Restless curiosity to build and share know-how with peer set, demonstrating a desire for growth within department and organization

Why Taco Bell?

We truly believe that where you work matters, and we know a thing or two about what makes employees happy. Join us on our mission of feeding people’s lives with más!

Work-Hard, Play-Hard:

Year round half-day Fridays

Free snacks, drinks and bagel & donut Fridays

Onsite childcare through Bright Horizons

Onsite dining center and game room (yes, there is a Taco Bell inside the building)

Onsite dry cleaning, laundry services, carwash, salon services

Onsite gym with fitness classes and personal trainer sessions

4 weeks of vacation per year plus holidays and time off for volunteering

Tuition reimbursement and education benefits

Discounts for life’s adventures (ex: theme parks, wireless plans, etc.)

Generous parental leave for all new parents and adoption assistance program

Opportunity to taste test new products

401(k) with a 6% matching contribution from Yum! Brands with immediate vesting

Comprehensive medical and dental including prescription drug benefits and 100% preventive care

Healthcare and dependent care flexible spending accounts

Opportunities to support the Taco Bell Foundation’s educational initiatives and programs.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to promote an environment of Inclusion, Equity and Belonging across the organization

Recognition-based culture and unique, fun events year round (recess at work, Halloween Spooktacular, employee art show benefiting Taco Bell Foundation, etc.)

Please note that some perks/amenities may not be available and/or may be modified at the Company’s sole discretion during the COVID-19 temporary work-from-home period.



