Job Details

About Us

To us, dogs are more than just pets — they're tail-wagging, best-friending, sometimes shoe-chewing members of the family. But the system for getting a new dog is broken, and dogs are suffering. The ease of setting up a storefront online is making the problem worse and worse. Well-intentioned people, who just want to give a dog a good home, don't know who they can trust. We started Good Dog to change all that.

Good Dog makes it simple for people to get dogs from good sources and for reputable breeders, shelters, and rescues to put their dogs in good homes. And we provide all the support and guidance you need to feel confident every step of the way.

About the Role

The Good Dog Marketing team is responsible for driving growth, engagement, and retention of our buyer and breeder communities. We work closely with our Product, Operations, and Partner Strategy teams to celebrate breeders and educate the public so we can increase the number of good dogs in good homes. We are looking for a Graphic Designer to join our growing Marketing team. Your goal will be to create impactful designs that capture and promote our company vision. If you’re passionate about design and eager to learn more, we’d love to meet you.

The designer will be ready to develop their existing skills by working with senior creative staff on a range of ambitious and innovative projects. You’ll have the conviction to defend your work alongside a foundational understanding of typography, layout, animation, and art direction.

What You’ll Do

Design emails, social media posts, brochures, long-form content, and other digital and print deliverables

Uphold high graphic design standards, file quality, and organization

Work closely with copywriter/content strategist, social media + video team, and other internal teams to deliver projects

Communicate design approach clearly to cross-functional partners

Keep projects on track, manage personal workflow, schedules, and deadlines

Support a culture of experimentation, questioning assumptions, and close collaboration

What We’re Looking For

Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design or related field

3-5 years of agency or in-house design experience

Ability to manage projects with minimal supervision

Strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

A portfolio of your work

Strong written and verbal communication skills

What You’ll Love About Working Here

You’ll be creating and launching solutions that are bringing about real, positive change in the lives of both people and dogs

You’ll work with a team of kind, passionate, incredible people with experience at some of the top companies in New York

You’ll be joining at an incredibly exciting time and be part of building a product, team, and company from an early stage

Good Dog is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome candidates of all backgrounds and perspectives. If you are a person with a disability and require assistance during the application process, please don’t hesitate to let us know.