Job Details

Product Designer

Why work at Solv?

Big problems to solve

At Solv, we believe that everyone deserves to be free from the stress of everyday healthcare. The healthcare experience for people and doctors today is frequently painful and opaque. Getting connected to a doctor when you need it, at a time and location that works for you, and knowing how much that visit will cost, are far for difficult than it should be.

Our vision is to create a product that makes access to high-quality convenient care simple, friendly, and transparent. Through our app, consumers are able to easily find care when they need it. For doctors’ offices, we enable those running our software to deliver a modern patient experience for both in-person office visits and virtual visits online. More than 27 million visits and 7 million COVID tests have been booked through Solv.

Design is at the heart of what we do

We were founded with the belief that there’s a huge opportunity to build products in healthcare that are designed in a way that puts patients and doctors first, rather than large insurance companies or health systems. The design of our product is a main reason why patients and doctors love using Solv today.

Pace and sanity

We're that rare company that holds to our culture of its startup roots and we like to move at speed, while blending in the sanity of a regular work schedule with an emphasis on work/life/family balance.

What you’ll be doing

We're looking for a product designer to focus on our team that’s growing the network of doctors and clinics on Solv. You’ll design products that improve healthcare for providers and their patients, ultimately building an experience that makes healthcare friendly, delightful, and transparent.

You’ll own and lead design processes from beginning to end - from research to vision and strategy to implementation and launch- working closely with cross-functional PM, Engineering, and Sales/Marketing partners throughout. You can expect to design end-to-end user flows, low fidelity wireframes, and high fidelity designs for web/mobile apps.

Lastly, we’re also excited to find designers who can identify and own ways to improve our design team process & culture and have a role in shaping the future of design at Solv.

You’d be great in this role if you:

Have 3+ years in product design with a track record of successful product launches

Ability to create consistent, pixel perfect interfaces while keeping your files clean and organized

Proven ability to build cross-functional partnerships across product, engineering, marketing, and sales

Strong initiative, comfort with ambiguity, and ability to drive a solid and transparent design process

Excellent communication skills

Ideally, you have experience working in healthcare or on marketplace (2-sided) products





Other Perks:

People you're happy to see every day

Yearly learning stipend

Monthly lunch roulette to get together with people you don’t usually work with

San Francisco and Denver office locations with the flexibility to work remotely

Generous benefits (unlimited time off, 401k, health + dental coverage for Solv squad members and the people that depend on them)



