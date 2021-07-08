Job Details

LinkSquares is a fast-growing, legal tech company that is looking to hire a senior graphic designer. This is an exciting time to join the team— you’ll have the opportunity to help shape the creative vision for the company, and make a huge impact across the organization.

We’re looking to take our branding to the next level, so we are searching for someone who has experience in all things design: branding, web design, illustration (3D is a plus), motion design, and print. Our ideal candidate is a well-rounded designer with both the creative eye and the technical expertise.

This person will report to our Creative Director and play a key role in bringing our brand to life. You’ll work closely with different segments of our marketing department on a variety of fun, challenging, and creative projects.

Projects include:

Developing our brand style guide alongside our Creative Director

Web design

Partnering with our Video Producer on video, animation, and motion design projects

Illustrating elements and icons used across our website and content

Designing eBooks and eBook thumbnail for resource page and promotion

Social media content

Infographics

Product marketing collateral

Graphics and GIFs for product launches

Tradeshow banners, displays, ads

Designing swag

Senior Graphic Designer Requirements

Bachelor's Degree in design or related field

Expert user of the Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign (Motion design/After Effects is a + )

Team player up for any challenge with a positive attitude

Proven track record of being able to multitask

*Remote/ hybrid work schedule is negotiable







