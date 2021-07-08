All Jobs
Senior Graphic Designer

LinkSquares is a fast-growing, legal tech company that is looking to hire a senior graphic designer. This is an exciting time to join the team— you’ll have the opportunity to help shape the creative vision for the company, and make a huge impact across the organization.

We’re looking to take our branding to the next level, so we are searching for someone who has experience in all things design: branding, web design, illustration (3D is a plus), motion design, and print. Our ideal candidate is a well-rounded designer with both the creative eye and the technical expertise.

This person will report to our Creative Director and play a key role in bringing our brand to life. You’ll work closely with different segments of our marketing department on a variety of fun, challenging, and creative projects.

Projects include:

  • Developing our brand style guide alongside our Creative Director
  • Web design
  • Partnering with our Video Producer on video, animation, and motion design projects
  • Illustrating elements and icons used across our website and content
  • Designing eBooks and eBook thumbnail for resource page and promotion
  • Social media content
  • Infographics
  • Product marketing collateral
  • Graphics and GIFs for product launches
  • Tradeshow banners, displays, ads
  • Designing swag

Senior Graphic Designer Requirements

  • Bachelor's Degree in design or related field
  • Expert user of the Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign (Motion design/After Effects is a + )
  • Team player up for any challenge with a positive attitude
  • Proven track record of being able to multitask

*Remote/ hybrid work schedule is negotiable



LinkSquares
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Boston, MA
Date posted
Jul 08, 2021
