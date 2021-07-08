SaaS Product Designer
Position Overview:
As our SaaS Product Designer (UI/UX), you will be deeply involved in each stage of the product development process, responsible for driving design improvements, creating solutions to new product requirements, reacting to design-related user feedback, and making leadPops software and services thoughtful and humanized with every release.
The best Product Designers will layout, prototype and implement data-rich interfaces with consistent user experience. And be responsible for defining and delivering the experience of the products to be usable, useful, and enjoyable.
We offer you…
leadPops is a software company that consists of a team of trusted experts providing lead generation technology and marketing solutions for mortgage brokers, loan officers, Realtors, and insurance agents.
- We believe that Every Day is Day 1
- We are passionate about helping our clients win big
- We are innovators who are on the front lines of digital marketing and technology
- We strive to be the best for our clients and each other
- We are very good at what we do, and ALWAYS working to improve
- Believe in & LOVE what you sell
We take pride in providing competitive benefits and 401k packages. This, combined with a strong work-life balance, has enabled us to have a high staff retention rate in our industry, which results in increased trust with our client base.
We Expect you to ….
- Conceptualize layout that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex design
- Collaborating with our Product Manager to solve design challenges for upcoming features.
- Gathering and analyzing design feedback from internal stakeholders and users.
- Modifying and revising existing designs to meet customer expectations.
- Performing research on product technologies and structures to implement into design concepts.
- Collaborate with a cross functional team to advocate for user-centered experiences through visuals and communication
- Ensure design components are data-informed and collaborate with development team to ensure the right client and end user experience
What you will likely need to succeed….
- 3-5+ years of product design experience within SaaS industry
- Knowledge of usability, human factors, and the UX process
- Strong experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps
- Strong bias towards user-driven product UI and UX.
- Excellent eye for aesthetic design and customer appeal with sensitivity to user-system interaction with proficiency in current tools and software for rapid prototyping
- Proven UI experience, user functionality, intuitive design, current UI Design strategies and trends across web and mobile platforms along with a strong portfolio featuring examples of design work
- Excellent attention to detail
- Working familiarity with software development life cycle processes, true end to end design experience and system thinker
- A portfolio which displays your experience shipping modern SaaS web applications
- Experience in fast growing startups
* Ideally in or around Novi Sad, Serbia
- Might consider a $1K signing bonus paid after 90 days if we find the right person
leadPops Perks and Benefits:
- Fast-paced environment
- Paid Holidays and PTO
- Fun company outings once a month, quarter and year!
- Remote/Comfortable working space
- Work From Home Fridays
- Opportunity to grow professionally in the tech industry
leadPops is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We support diversity for the benefit and advancement of our employees, products and clients we serve.