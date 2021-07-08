Job Details

Position Overview:

As our SaaS Product Designer (UI/UX), you will be deeply involved in each stage of the product development process, responsible for driving design improvements, creating solutions to new product requirements, reacting to design-related user feedback, and making leadPops software and services thoughtful and humanized with every release.

The best Product Designers will layout, prototype and implement data-rich interfaces with consistent user experience. And be responsible for defining and delivering the experience of the products to be usable, useful, and enjoyable.

We offer you…

leadPops is a software company that consists of a team of trusted experts providing lead generation technology and marketing solutions for mortgage brokers, loan officers, Realtors, and insurance agents.

We believe that Every Day is Day 1

We are passionate about helping our clients win big

We are innovators who are on the front lines of digital marketing and technology

We strive to be the best for our clients and each other

We are very good at what we do, and ALWAYS working to improve

Believe in & LOVE what you sell

We take pride in providing competitive benefits and 401k packages. This, combined with a strong work-life balance, has enabled us to have a high staff retention rate in our industry, which results in increased trust with our client base.

We Expect you to ….

Conceptualize layout that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex design

Collaborating with our Product Manager to solve design challenges for upcoming features.

Gathering and analyzing design feedback from internal stakeholders and users.

Modifying and revising existing designs to meet customer expectations.

Performing research on product technologies and structures to implement into design concepts.

Collaborate with a cross functional team to advocate for user-centered experiences through visuals and communication

Ensure design components are data-informed and collaborate with development team to ensure the right client and end user experience

What you will likely need to succeed….

3-5+ years of product design experience within SaaS industry

Knowledge of usability, human factors, and the UX process

Strong experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps

Strong bias towards user-driven product UI and UX.

Excellent eye for aesthetic design and customer appeal with sensitivity to user-system interaction with proficiency in current tools and software for rapid prototyping

Proven UI experience, user functionality, intuitive design, current UI Design strategies and trends across web and mobile platforms along with a strong portfolio featuring examples of design work

Excellent attention to detail

Working familiarity with software development life cycle processes, true end to end design experience and system thinker

A portfolio which displays your experience shipping modern SaaS web applications

Experience in fast growing startups

* Ideally in or around Novi Sad, Serbia

- Might consider a $1K signing bonus paid after 90 days if we find the right person

leadPops Perks and Benefits:

Fast-paced environment

Paid Holidays and PTO

Fun company outings once a month, quarter and year!

Remote/Comfortable working space

Work From Home Fridays

Opportunity to grow professionally in the tech industry





leadPops is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We support diversity for the benefit and advancement of our employees, products and clients we serve.







