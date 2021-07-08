Job Details

Award winning interactive agency, AKA New Media Inc is looking for a Web Designer with a minimum of five years of professional web design experience to join its creative team. This position provides an opportunity to work on a wide array of creative digital projects from initial concept development through to final execution.

Please note that this is NOT a junior designer or technical position.

AKA is poised for growth and is seeking an experienced creative talent to engage, infuse and impact its team. If you are passionate about interactive design and want to work on a variety of projects of social and creative importance, please send us your resume.

Please be sure to visit www.akanewmedia.com to learn more.





Criteria:

Education degree/certification in graphic design/interactive design

Minimum 5 years professional interactive web design experience with strong understanding of web design best practices, typography and colour theory

Proven concept development, visualization, prototyping, and production abilities

Strong understanding of branding, strategic positioning and marketing

Experience in logo and brand design

Proven experience working on complex online properties and a mastery of mobile responsive design

Enthusiastic and passionate about designing websites for clients in the not-for-profit and corporate realms

Hands on experience in UX theory and design including wireframing and site architecture planning an asset

Experience working closely with project management and development teams

Experience presenting to clients and communicating design rationale to stakeholders

Strong communication skills

Strong production workflow and production experience

Print design and production experience an asset

Mobile app design experience an asset

Must have a command of the following software:

Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)

Sketch

Working understanding of:

HTML and CSS (to be able to produce web ready assets and designs)

Designing templates for CMS integration

Designing for AODA compliance

Experience using Invision is a plus

Experience with modern animation and video tools is a plus





Please describe your specific contribution/role on any projects mentioned in resume/portfolio. Salary based on experience.

COVID-19 & Precautions

Currently AKA's entire team is working remotely. As such, all training, on-boarding, and the fulfilment of the role will be carried out remotely until further notice. However, AKA reserves the right to request in-person, onsite meetings, as long as Ontario Health and Safety COVID-19 protocols are met. In the future, once this situation changes, candidates need to be able to work (at least part-time) on site at AKA's office in Toronto.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please no recruitment agencies.