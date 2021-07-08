UI/UX Designers wanted

Job Details

Are you a pro in creating new interfaces concepts? We are looking for design professionals with a strong attitude for innovative ui/ux design concepts.

We are working on all stages beginning from Bootstrap, Google’s Material Design to mobile apps or browser based app frameworks like Flutter.

What we want is integrating our design concepts into the frameworks so that the user gets a perfect journey through our solutions. What are you up to? Show us!

What should you bring in?

You familiar with the named frameworks

XD, Figma & Co. are your daily playground to create cool mooks

You have a feeling for branding and how to translate it for developers

Classical education and work experience for at least 5+ years

Please note, that we only look for people how are interested on a long term engagement. We expect an strong portfolio and the willingness to join our creative assessment, where will provide 1 or 2 test jobs to see, how we fit together. If you are don’t follow this process, don’t apply! The position can be performed from anywhere.

